Disturbing Video Allegedly Shows Attack on Conservative Journalist in Portland

By Jack Davis
Published July 30, 2020 at 6:20pm
A videographer who was stabbed in Portland, Oregon, last week said he was attacked because of his politics.

“I was stabbed for being a conservative journalist,” said Andrew Duncomb, 25, who issues his videos under the name “Black Rebel,” according to The Oregonian.

Duncomb, who is black and a backer of President Donald Trump, said he came from his Northern California home to film the Portland protests that take place nightly near the federal courthouse.

“My main goal was to show that it wasn’t just the feds creating the problems,” Duncomb said.

Duncomb said he was followed while he and some friends were walking in the area of Portland where protesters roamed at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Duncomb said he gave his camera to a friend and wanted to confront one of the people following him.

A video of the incident picks up from there.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence that some viewers will find offensive.

Has Portland teetered beyond anyone's control?

“Someone’s stalking us,” the friend can be heard saying in the video.

Duncomb is seen approaching a man wearing a respirator, goggles and brown overalls.

“Hey buddy, why are you following us?” Duncomb says as he lays an arm across the man’s shoulders after approaching him from behind.

The man’s hand lashes out. Duncomb said he was stabbed in the back, between his hip and rib cage, just inches from his spinal cord.

“Ow! Ow!” Duncomb said as he staggered backward.

“Did you just stab him? Whoa, he just stabbed him, dude!” a voice shouts.

“That dude just stabbed him, bro! You just stabbed him, dude! The guy right there! Get him, Get him!”

Police arrested Blake David Hampe, 43, in connection with the crime.

The Oregonian reported that Hampe told police that Duncomb “set up” on him and sought to choke him, according to police records. Hampe is charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Duncomb made multiple postings on Twitter as he was taken to the hospital. He also has done so during his recovery.

“The adrenaline just soared through me,” Duncomb said. “I had a can of bear mace and a knife on me, too. But I didn’t want to endanger innocent bystanders.”

Duncomb said he will return to covering protests once he heals.

“I wasn’t meant to die. It wasn’t my time to go,” he said.

“I’m not going to let them intimidate me for going back out.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
