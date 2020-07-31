A videographer who was stabbed in Portland, Oregon, last week said he was attacked because of his politics.

“I was stabbed for being a conservative journalist,” said Andrew Duncomb, 25, who issues his videos under the name “Black Rebel,” according to The Oregonian.

Duncomb, who is black and a backer of President Donald Trump, said he came from his Northern California home to film the Portland protests that take place nightly near the federal courthouse.

“My main goal was to show that it wasn’t just the feds creating the problems,” Duncomb said.

Duncomb said he was followed while he and some friends were walking in the area of Portland where protesters roamed at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

TRENDING: Lone NBA Player Refuses To Kneel: Doesn't Wear BLM Shirt, Gives Perfect Response to Critics

Duncomb said he gave his camera to a friend and wanted to confront one of the people following him.

A video of the incident picks up from there.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence that some viewers will find offensive.

Has Portland teetered beyond anyone's control? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (793 Votes) 7% (62 Votes)

“Someone’s stalking us,” the friend can be heard saying in the video.

Duncomb is seen approaching a man wearing a respirator, goggles and brown overalls.

“Hey buddy, why are you following us?” Duncomb says as he lays an arm across the man’s shoulders after approaching him from behind.

The man’s hand lashes out. Duncomb said he was stabbed in the back, between his hip and rib cage, just inches from his spinal cord.

“Ow! Ow!” Duncomb said as he staggered backward.

RELATED: Portland Arson Suspect Caught After Video of Incident Reveals Giant Tattoo of His Last Name

“Did you just stab him? Whoa, he just stabbed him, dude!” a voice shouts.

“That dude just stabbed him, bro! You just stabbed him, dude! The guy right there! Get him, Get him!”

Police arrested Blake David Hampe, 43, in connection with the crime.

The Oregonian reported that Hampe told police that Duncomb “set up” on him and sought to choke him, according to police records. Hampe is charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Duncomb made multiple postings on Twitter as he was taken to the hospital. He also has done so during his recovery.

Twitter is to blame for a lot of the senseless attacks against conservative journalists. They remove alt right groups but refused to recognize the doxxing by alt left or domestic terrorist groups like antifa who openly encouraged this type of violence everyday. — Black Rebel (Stabbed By Antifa Pedophile) (@SpaceForceUSA_) July 25, 2020

If Black Lives Matter to BLM, Why do they not protest antifa trying to killing black people? Let’s not forget all the black people who were shot in the Capitol Hill autonomous zone #Chaz in Seattle. — Black Rebel (Stabbed By Antifa Pedophile) (@SpaceForceUSA_) July 27, 2020

“The adrenaline just soared through me,” Duncomb said. “I had a can of bear mace and a knife on me, too. But I didn’t want to endanger innocent bystanders.”

Duncomb said he will return to covering protests once he heals.

“I wasn’t meant to die. It wasn’t my time to go,” he said.

“I’m not going to let them intimidate me for going back out.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.