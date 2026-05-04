Disturbing Video: Grandmotherly TDS Sufferer in Shirt Calling for Kindness Savagely Attacks Trump Effigy

At this point, one wonders whether sanity will ever return.

President Donald Trump’s decade-old political ascendancy has rendered adult liberals incapable of defining themselves by anything other than their hatred of the president. Thus, they have made no effort to restrain behavior that decent people in normal times regard as unhinged.

For instance, in a clip posted Saturday to the social media platform X, a gray-haired woman wearing a “Make America Kind Again” T-shirt showed off her Trump Derangement Syndrome by treating an effigy of the president like a piñata and savagely beating it with a stick.

The back of the woman’s shirt read: “Do Unto Others As You Would Have Them Do Unto You.”

As the prominent conservative X account “End Wokeness” quipped, “You can’t make it up.”

She’s wearing shirt about “kindness” as she does this. You can’t make it up. pic.twitter.com/KTz8t17Bfl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 2, 2026

Meanwhile, journalist Miranda Devine of the New York Post summarized the sad scene.

“In pleasanter times this woman would have been a rosy cheeked grandmother baking treats and preserving fruit for her extended family, playing the organ at church, and helping people in her community,” Devine wrote on X. “Instead we see this ugly waste of a time in life when you should be making peace with the world.”

In pleasanter times this woman would have been a rosy cheeked grandmother baking treats and preserving fruit for her extended family, playing the organ at church, and helping people in her community. Instead we see this ugly waste of a time in life when you should be making peace… https://t.co/ETc4HHLets — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 2, 2026

So what should we make of the gray-haired woman and her ironic behavior? Will conservatives do unto her as she has done unto the president?

Let’s examine the evidence.

In recent months, Trump has attacked popular conservative podcasters, entertained compromises on abortion, and posted blasphemous messages or memes on social media.

Nonetheless, one finds no comparable scenes among conservatives.

During the last administration, of course, one heard profane chants directed toward then-President Joe Biden. But conservatives never gathered in public to fantasize about violence against the 46th president.

Conversely, among Democrats — particularly liberal women — self-reported mental illness already runs high.

Combine that illness with the hyperbolic anti-Trump propaganda spewed by Democrats and their media minions for the last 10 years, and you get an enthusiasm for violence, real or symbolic.

Will liberals ever recover from this affliction? Where will they put their anger once Trump has left the political scene, as he eventually must do?

One hopes that those TDS-afflicted liberals will find something good in their lives.

Alas, their gleeful reaction to the September assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk suggests otherwise. Liberals, post-Trump, will find new objects on which to focus their demonic rage. As the “kind” old woman in the video showed, that rage is now too much a part of them.

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