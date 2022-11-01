Disturbing Video: NY High School Student Stabs Classmate Repeatedly - Students Watch and Record

A Utica, New York, high school student had to be hospitalized after another student attacked him Monday morning in a school hallway with a knife.

Details regarding the attack, which was caught on cellphone video by at least two Proctor High School students, were sketchy. Most of the information publicly available Tuesday morning came from a news release and the video itself.

The video appears to show black male student attack an Asian male student from behind with a knife. Students gathered around the struggling pair, with some urging the assailant to drop the weapon and others yelling repeatedly for security, which did not appear in the video.

Instead, two apparent teachers stepped in to intervene, take possession of the knife and separate the boys.

According to a joint statement from the Utica Police Department and the Utica City School District, the 18-year-old victim suffered “multiple stab wounds,” none of which was considered life-threatening.

The Rome (New York) Daily Sentinel reported Tuesday afternoon that the 17-year-old suspect had been charged with “attempted first-degree assault, a class C felony, and fourth-degree possession of a weapon.”

The suspect’s name was not reported because he is a minor, the Daily Sentinel said.

Acting Utica City School District Superintendent Brian Nolan told WKTV that district officials were working with police to determine how the suspect smuggled the knife into the school. A “weapons detection system” was installed in the building earlier this year.

“Were looking at the metal detecting systems themselves, we’re looking at the calibration, the police are interviewing the assailant and trying to get information from him on how the weapon was brought into the school,” Nolan said.

The full text of the news release follows:

***PRESS RELEASE***

JOINT STATEMENT BY THE UTICA POLICE DEPARTMENT AND UTICA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

On October 31, 2022 at approximately 10:50AM a stabbing assault occurred at Proctor High School.

At that time Proctor teaching staff were notified of a fight occurring in the first floor hallway. As they approached the altercation, they noticed that one party, a 17 year old male, was actively stabbing the victim, an 18 year old male. The teachers took immediate action, without regard for their safety, and attempted to separate the two parties. The teachers grabbed the suspect and forcibly disarmed him, and held him until security staff arrived. The suspect was then immediately removed from the scene and brought to a secure area.

Immediate medical care was provided to the victim, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back and hands. School nursing staff then provided aid until the Utica Fire Department arrived and transported to the victim to a local hospital. Thankfully, his injuries are not considered life threatening at this time.

The Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Juvenile Aid Unit are handling the investigation. Charges will be released as soon as the investigation allows.

We are aware that there were several student witnesses to the incident, as well as cell phone videos that were taken during the altercation. We ask that if any of those students wish to come forward to with that evidence, to please contact your Assistant Principal or counselor and they will contact the Utica Police Department. Additionally, if any student is traumatized by the incident, please inform the same officials and any and all assistance will be provided to you.

For the remainder of the week, the Proctor High School campus will remain closed. Students will not be allowed to exit the building during free periods and for lunch. This process will be re-evaluated next week.

The Utica Police Department will have an increased presence both within the school building and outside.

We understand that many questions will be raised throughout this process, and we will be as transparent with the answers as we can. The safety and security of our students and staff remains the number one priority, and we will never stop striving to ensure that happens.

