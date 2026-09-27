Disturbing Video: 'One of the Most Horrific Things I've Seen' - Journalists Disgusted as Illegal Nearly Drowns Toddler in Effort to Cross Border

Whether it happens in Europe or in the United States, illegal immigration carries awful consequences, and the journey is fraught with danger.

Leftists often attack border patrol or immigration enforcement agents as the problem. But the real issue is the process.

For the United Kingdom, that involves crossing the English Channel.

Footage from Friday on social media platform X posted by GB News shows just that as a toddler’s seemingly lifeless body was held by an illegal immigrant trying to make it into the country.

‘That video is one of the most horrific things I’ve seen…’ Political commentator Oscar Reddrop says Britain has a ‘moral obligation’ to stop migrant boat crossings, as video shows a toddler endangered in the English Channel. pic.twitter.com/nwHaHX5FSG — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 25, 2026

The child’s body slams against the waves, drifting in the water as the individual approaches a lifeboat.

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An official with a life raft appears to take the child before the footage ends. As the GB News panel notes, we do not know the relationship between the individual and the child, but the adult seems to disregard the young life for the boat.

“That video is one of the most horrific things I’ve seen,” political commentator Oscar Reddrop said.

Reddrop went on to note moments like the footage present the need to find “a genuine, real solution to this problem.”

He added that “we have a moral obligation as a country to stop this once and for all.”

LBC reported 800 crossings into the country the day the footage was taken.

Fortunately, according to France’s Maritime Prefect for the Channel and the North Sea, it does seem the child survived.

“The gendarmerie and the fire service subsequently took charge of the child, and the prefecture’s land-based services then took over. The child was taken into care following a medical incident,” the entity said, per a report by the Express.

Moments like this are enabled by morally bankrupt, cowardly policymakers. The typical profile for illegal immigrants includes hordes of young men who are subsequently enabled to abuse, rape, and traffic young girls.

That doesn’t account for the way other migrants are treated during the voyage.

Their handlers will abuse and exploit them, but they’ve been sold on making the trip.

For the United States, Democrats let this happen to lash out at President Donald Trump.

Given that Trump advocates for a strong border, they’ll oppose it.

Former President Bill Clinton said in a 1995 address that immigration had grown out of control, proving how far Democrats have drifted on illegal immigration.

“Our immigration policy is focused in four areas: first, strengthening border control; second, protecting American jobs by enforcing laws against illegal immigrants at the workplace; third, deporting criminal and deportable aliens; fourth, giving assistance to States who need it and denying illegal aliens benefits for public services or welfare.”

Had that quote been attributed to Trump, few would question its authenticity.

This used to be a — somewhat — sensible party.

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