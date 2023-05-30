Disturbing Video Shows Mob of Teens Viciously Attacking Marines on Beach

A shocking video shows the moment two Marines were beaten by a mob of up to 40 teens over the Memorial Day weekend on a beach in Southern California.

The men were enjoying time off from Camp Pendleton at a beach in Orange County on Friday night when the teens began shooting off fireworks near a pier in the city of San Clemente, according to KCAL-TV.

One of the Marines said he politely asked the teens to cease what they were doing after firework debris struck him in the face.

That is when he was punched from behind, he said. When he responded, the group of 30 to 40 teens unleashed on the pair, according to KCAL.

Not only were the two young men attacked by the group of teens, but they were kicked and stomped on repeatedly by the mob once they were on the ground.

According to KCAL, a video showed both Marines in the fetal position as the teens kicked them.

That video was posted to the San Clemente Life Facebook page.

One of the service members, Hunter Antonino, told the outlet he was “stomped” by the group. He also described the teens as “belligerent.”







The Marines were with a third service member who was not attacked, the report said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Frank Gonzalez told KCAL the attack was being investigated as assault with a deadly weapon.

“This is considered an assault with a deadly weapon because of the amount of suspects we are investigating,” Gonzalez said. “The weapons that were used were their feet while these victims were on the ground.

“So, regardless if the victims choose prosecution or choose medical attention, the sheriff’s department is going to investigate this to the fullest and try to determine who the suspects are.”

The sheriff’s department and San Clemente Mayor Chris Duncan are trying to identify the attackers.

KCAL reported investigators are pouring over video from cameras near the scene of the attack.

Neither of the Marines suffered significant injuries.

San Clemente is a city with a population of about 60,000 people that is bordered to the south by San Diego County.

