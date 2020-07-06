A man was fatally shot in the Bronx on Sunday as he held the hand of his 6-year-old daughter while they crossed the street, surveillance footage shows.

The graphic video shows a man at the intersection of Sheridan Ave. and East 170th Street around 6 p.m. with his daughter at his side.

The video was originally posted by New York City Police Department Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison, and the victim was Anthony Robinson, 29, according to the New York Post.

WARNING: The following video contains violent images that some viewers may find disturbing:

On Sunday, July 5th, police officers from the 44th Precinct responded to a 911 call for a male shot at Sheridan Avenue and East 170th Street. pic.twitter.com/kiEmmJfuEW — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 6, 2020

As he crosses the street, a black sedan slowly pulls up to Robinson’s left, prompting him to pause and look at the sedan, the video shows.

The car rolls across the street at about the same pace as Robinson and his daughter.

When Robinson and his daughter reach the other side of the street, he turns away from the sedan and says something to his daughter, the video shows.

At that moment, the shooter sticks a gun out of the passenger window and fires at Robinson, hitting him in the chest, the Post reported.

He was hit multiple times, according to Harrison.

Robinson falls to the pavement, as his daughter and a bystander run off to the right, appearing to be physically unharmed, the video shows.

Robinson was taken by ambulance to the BronxCare Health System, where he was pronounced dead, the Post reported.

Ten people were fatally shot in 30 shootings over the July 4 weekend in New York City, according to WABC-TV.

A total of 48 people were shot, the outlet reported, citing police.

Nobody related to Robinson’s killing has been arrested, the Post reported, and authorities are asking anybody with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

