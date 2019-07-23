Disturbing Video Shows NYPD Officers Being Drenched and Pelted in Scenes of ‘Total Anarchy’

New York cops are furious, and a former New York mayor is disgusted.

With videos surfacing of New York City residents showing shocking disrespect for city police officers, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is calling out the one city official he sees as responsible for an air of lawlessness:

Mayor – and Democratic presidential contender – Bill de Blasio.

“He’s a disgrace, and even Democrats don’t support him and are embarrassed of him,” Giuliani told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday, a likely reference to de Blasio’s dismal poll showing among Democratic voters in the party’s crowded presidential primary.

The videos that sparked Giuliani’s anger started making the rounds on Monday and have gone viral.

In separate incidents, according to the New York Post, residents are shown splashing buckets of water on city police officers.

One of the officers was even struck in the head with an empty bucket while he was apparently in the middle of an arrest.

And no action is taken.

Police were disgusted.

“Everybody’s outraged,” one NYPD source told the Post.

“It’s disgusting, embarrassing. There’s lawlessness around here now.”

CBS New York had a story on Monday night.

According to the Post, the first video was taken about 4 p.m. Monday.

CBS News reported that the officers were responding to a call about a “disorderly group.”

That looks like an understatement.

it was unclear when the second video was taken showing the officer struck by the bucket.

Giuliani slammed de Blasio again in a Twitter post Tuesday morning.

This disrespect for the uniform in NYC is result of a Democrat-Progressive (Retrogressive)-Socialist Mayor. This is what happens with knee-jerk disrespect for police. It will only get worse until these Left wing idiots are defeated. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 23, 2019

Clearly, cops have had it.

“Who does that in their right frame of mind? People who believe there’s no consequences,” a police source told the Post.

“There’s total anarchy out here. This is very sad.”

