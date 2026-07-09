Disturbing Video: Texas Cop Tells Preacher She Is Going to Ticket Him for Speech That Offends 'Pride' Event Goers

This always seemed like the goal of the Black Lives Matter-inspired defund-the-police movement.

In short, make life hell for honest police officers. Drive them from the force. Then replace them with totalitarian-minded woke storm troopers.

In a shocking video posted Wednesday to the social media platform X, a female police officer in Fort Worth, Texas, threatened to cite preachers David Grisham and Rich Penkoski for “offensive speech” during the Trinity “pride” festival on June 27.

“If someone is offended by your talking, then we have a problem,” the constitutionally illiterate woman said.

Grisham called that a “constitutional violation of our rights,” to which the woman responded with a citation threat.

“Wait, you’re gonna ticket us for offensive speech?” the man holding the camera — presumably Penkoski — asked.

“Yeah. Absolutely,” she replied, insisting that “offensive speech” qualifies as “disorderly conduct.”

Should this female police officer be fired? Yes No

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“Oh, no, no, no, no. No, no,” Grisham said. “Disorderly conduct has to be accompanied by conduct.”

“This is the conduct that you’re doing,” the idiotic woman insisted.

Grisham then identified himself as a retired police officer at the federal level. The woman hilariously replied that this involved a local issue, not a federal one.

In that case, the preachers should have asked, could Fort Worth re-institute slavery? Does the 13th Amendment not apply in Texas, as the First Amendment apparently does not?

Libs of TikTok, a prominent conservative account on X, shared the video. As of Thursday afternoon, it had more than 3.9 million views.

Female Texas Cop THREATENS to ticket a retired officer and Christian street preacher for “offensive speech” Cop: “If someone is offended by your talking, then we have a problem…” Man: “You’re going to ticket us for ‘offensive’ speech?” Cop: “Yes, I am” This cop is blatantly… pic.twitter.com/qX0UjnRBSL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 8, 2026

Later on X, Penkoski identified the video as his. He also reported that he and Grisham have taken legal action.

“This was David Grisham and I. We are filing a lawsuit against the city of Fort Worth for violating our rights. Stay tuned,” Penkoski wrote.

This was David Grisham and I. We are filing a lawsuit against the city of Fort Worth for violating our rights Stay tuned https://t.co/7GEfrLv27C — Rich Penkoski (@WFCPreacher) July 8, 2026

On Friday, Penkoski posted a longer video showing multiple interactions with Fort Worth Police and others. In that video, Grisham appeared to be using a bullhorn to spread his anti-LGBT message.

🚨 DID THE FORT WORTH POLICE SET THEM UP? 🚨 ​By now, everyone’s heard the shocking claims: Fort Worth Police telling citizens that if you offend someone with your words or speech, you’ll be cited. ​Well, it actually happened. One of our guys was officially cited by FWPD for… pic.twitter.com/xP7rREy7w0 — Rich Penkoski (@WFCPreacher) July 3, 2026

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Penkoski also posted a video of himself listening to a radio interview with his attorney.

“Mr. Grisham was exercising his right to express his views on matters of significant public concern,” GFA Law, PLLC announced July 2 in a statement indicating that it represents Grisham, according to the Dallas Express. “The Fort Worth Police Department responded, not by protecting his constitutional rights, but by threatening him with arrest and ultimately issuing a citation.”

Like all true First Amendment cases, this one has nothing to do with the content of the preachers’ speech. Government agents cannot legally suppress speech they do not like.

Somewhere along the way, this officer from the Fort Worth Police Department should have learned that.

Pray that neither her ignorance nor her totalitarian inclinations explain her hiring.

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