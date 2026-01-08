Share
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol building on Jan. 5, 2026, in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol building on Jan. 5, 2026, in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Disturbing Videos: As Late as Wednesday - the Day of the Shooting - Gov. Walz Was Bragging About 'War' Against the Feds

 By Samuel Short  January 8, 2026 at 6:44am
Democrat politicians have consistently refused to heed their own warnings about radical rhetoric and its consequences.

The assassination attempt against President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024 spawned many calls for an easing of relations, with then-sitting President Joe Biden telling Americans to “lower the temperature.”

A Democrat president seemed to call for a change, but his party did not give it to us.

Wednesday’s fatal shooting of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, prompts questions as to the motives of Good, the justifications behind shooting her as she tried to run over an officer, and what Democratic leadership in that state is saying to whip their residents into a frenzy, inspiring them to impede law enforcement.

As late as the day of the shooting, Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz spoke of the clash to between ICE and his state as “a war.”

The Rapid Response 47 account on social media platform X posted footage of Walz using that language before and after Good’s death.

“I don’t think any governor in history has had to fight a war against the federal government,” he said in one clip.

The account immediately played a second comment made in a press conference following the events of Wednesday.

“Well, I said this yesterday, we’ve never been at war with our federal government.”

In both clips, Walz takes it as a foregone conclusion: his state is at war with the Trump administration.

Tim Walz Fumes About 'Accountability' in Shooting Death of Renee Good – He Should Start by Looking in a Mirror

Walz is by no means alone, with other state officials like Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan telling people to “put your body on the line.”

Good took those words to heart. She found herself at war and put her body on the line to stop law enforcement.

Now, Walz is going to find himself having to deploy state law enforcement as the left engages in their favorite pastime — looting, burning, and rioting.

When do we simply start calling Minnesota public officials what they are?

These are neo-Confederates.

Defying federal law, inspiring state residents to act violently against federal officers, rumblings of war — Walz is checking all the boxes.

Perhaps the only thing saving him from complete chaos in the streets is the January weather, but for every occasion that he speaks like this publicly, he risks defying those odds.

To borrow from Shakespeare, these Democrats’ “violent delights have violent ends.”

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




