Divine Judgment? Iran Experiencing Record Drought, Tehran Faces Evacuation

Iran is experiencing such a severe drought that the nation’s president is warning the capital city of Tehran may have to be evacuated.

Some see the crisis as divine judgment on the Islamic Republic, which is the No. 1 sponsor of terrorism in the world, according to the U.S. State Department.

The Guardian reported, “In Tehran, only 1mm of rain has fallen this year, a once-in-a-century event (the capital’s average annual rainfall between 1991 and 2000 was 350mm, [13.8 inches]). All this comes on top of five previous years of drought. The second half of November is normally the snow season in the capital.”

