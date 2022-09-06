This article was sponsored by Charisma Media.

Best-selling author Jonathan Cahn, in his new documentary film, “The Harbingers of Things to Come,” identified some astounding correlations in dates related to New York state’s very liberal abortion laws and when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Cahn’s documentary is based in part on his 2012 blockbuster book, “The Harbinger: The Ancient Mystery that Holds the Secret of America’s Future,” and his 2020 follow-up, “The Harbinger II: The Return.”

Cahn, who is a Jewish believer in Jesus Christ, identified a surprisingly similar pattern in the judgment that the United States appears to be experiencing, compared to that of ancient Israel as recorded in the Bible.

“When the prophet Jeremiah spoke of the plague that came upon the land, he cited the nation’s murder of its children as one of the reasons for that judgment,” Cahn said, drawing a parallel to the child sacrifices carried out in that time to abortion now.

“Of all the sins that invoke judgment, the blood of children is preeminent,” he argued. “The generation that was drawing to a close in 2020 had more blood on its hands than any other in human history.”

New York state led the way in the U.S. passing the nation’s most liberal abortion law in 1970, 50 years before the COVID pandemic.

The law came three years prior to the U.S. Supreme Court creating a nationwide right to abortion with the 1973 case Roe v. Wade, invalidating all state laws to the contrary.

Since that time, America “has killed over 60 million of its most innocent — its unborn children,” Cahn said. Worldwide, over 1 billion have been aborted.

The author contended that America has led the way on abortion, setting a bad example for much of the world.

Jeremiah prophesied, Cahn noted, that in ancient Israel, death would return to where the innocent blood of children was shed: Jerusalem, the nation’s capital.

Forces under Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar captured and burned Jerusalem to the ground in 586 BC.

New York City became the United States’ first capital under the Constitution 1789 and would go on to become the nation’s abortion capital in the latter half of the 20th century, according to Cahn.

“At the beginning of 2019, New York again led the nation into darkness when its legislature passed a bill that, in effect, legalized the killing of children up to the time of their birth,” he said.

Then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill into law on Jan. 22, the anniversary of Roe.

He ordered One World Trade Center to be lit pink to celebrate the new abortion law.

One World Trade Center was built at ground zero, where the first warning blow of God’s judgment came, Cahn says in “The Harbingers of Things to Come,” which is now streaming and available on DVD.

HORRIFIC: The One World Trade Center is lit up pink tonight to “celebrate” the passage of a bill that legalized abortion until birth for any reason. pic.twitter.com/tqwvFrWRqs — Live Action (@LiveAction) January 23, 2019

One year to the day after Cuomo signed the state’s new abortion bill into law, on Jan. 22, 2020, The New York Times and other news outlets nationwide headlined the first confirmed COVID case had arrived on America’s shores.

Cahn pointed out that the number of cases in New York peaked on April 9 and 10 of that year, the 50th anniversary of the state’s legislature passing its first abortion bill through the senate and the assembly.

ABC News reported on April 9, 2020, “More coronavirus cases in New York than any single country.”

“When the plague came to America, about one-quarter of all cases came from New York. New York state and New York City quickly became the plague capital of the nation and then of the world,” Cahn said.

“New York City was America’s abortion capital, so now it became the capital of its plague. New York had led the nation into practicing abortion on demand; now death had returned to it.”

Another parallel Cahn spotted in the judgment ancient Israel experienced was in the name of the cemetery where the dead in New York were buried.

When Jeremiah proclaimed Israel’s impending judgment, he did so at the Potter’s gate, called Potsherd Gate, overlooking the valley that contains the Potter’s Field.

“To deal with the overwhelming numbers of the dead, New York City began transporting many of the bodies to an island on which to bury them. The place of their burial was Potter’s Field,” Cahn said.

The author believes there is still hope for America, but it will require repentance — a change of course — as he says the nation has done at some other defining moments in its past.

