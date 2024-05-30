Divine Judgment? Before/After Pics of Biden's Gaza Pier Look Like God Wiped It from Face of the Earth

Is the destruction of the temporary pier President Joe Biden ordered erected on the coastline of the Gaza Strip just the latest example of God judging this administration for its push to have Israel divide its land?

Less than two weeks after its completion, the pier broke into pieces and much of it submerged “[d]ue to high sea states and a North African weather system,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Tuesday, according to Stars and Stripes.

Four vessels holding the pier in place broke free from the moorings Saturday, with two washing up on the Israeli coast near Ashkelon, and two others beaching near what was the pier site.

BREAKING: The humanitarian pier that Biden made to deliver aid in Gaza has washed away. If this doesn’t sum Biden up idk what does… pic.twitter.com/f3LAL0xPOY — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 25, 2024

The Biden administration plans to rebuild the pier.

The weather-induced destruction of the structure, coupled with a deadly string of tornadoes in the American heartland, not seen in years, appears to fit a pattern: Whenever the U.S. has pressured Israel to divide its land, bad and often catastrophic things have happened.

Bible scholars have pointed to the Bible’s book of Genesis, Chapter 12 as an explanation for this phenomenon in which God says to Abraham: “I will bless those who bless you, and I will curse him who curses you.” More on this momentarily.

The Biden pier in Gaza is sinking into the sea….

($320m sinking along with it…) pic.twitter.com/mMAM5AjT6w — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) May 27, 2024

During his State of the Union address on March 7, when Biden announced that he was directing the U.S. military to build the temporary Gaza pier, he immediately thereafter said in his remarks, “As we look to the future, the only real solution is a two-state solution.”

Do you believe God had a hand in destroying Biden’s Gaza pier? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (785 Votes) No: 7% (58 Votes)

“There is no other path that guarantees Israel’s security and democracy,” he added. “There is no other path that guarantees Palestinians can live with peace and dignity.”

So Biden’s answer to the Hamas terrorists breaking the peace and invading Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking over 240 hostages, is to reward the conduct with a Palestinian state?

Keep in mind, Israel had pulled out of the Gaza Strip in 2005, so this was the first opportunity for the Palestinians to show they could govern themselves and live in peace with Israel. That’s not what happened.

The Palestinians elected a Hamas majority to run their government and have been using Gaza as a base to attack Israel ever since.

The $320 million dollar pier appears to be sinking off the Gaza coast. This comes days after waves swept away 4 vessels supporting the operation and parts of the pier broke off and floated towards Ashdod. Via @AP https://t.co/OI8vtaypZc pic.twitter.com/oiLzUZdysE — Eretz Yisrael 24 (@EretzYisrael24) May 27, 2024

A Gallup poll published in December showed 65 percent of Israelis opposed the two-state plan, while 25 percent supported it. In January, Politico reported, “The two-state solution is dead,” citing that polling.

The clear concern is that if more territory is ceded to the Palestinians, it would just offer more opportunities to strike Israel.

Yet on May 19, Biden reiterated during his commencement address at Morehouse College in Atlanta, “I’m working to make sure we finally get a two-state solution, the only solution for two people.”

That same day, Biden National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, having just come from talks with Crown Prince and Prime Minster of Saudi Arabia Mohamed bin Salman “focused on a comprehensive vision for an integrated Middle East region,” the U.S. Embassy in Israel said in a news release.

That “comprehensive vision” includes “a two-state solution that meets the aspirations and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people,” the administration said, according to Politico.

So rough seas destroying the pier came the same week that the Biden administration was negotiating with Saudi Arabia and no doubt trying to pressure Israel to give up more of its land.

The timing of the destruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Harbor last month came in even closer proximity to an adverse action taken by the U.S. toward Israel.

On March 25, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Israel’s war with Hamas.

Rather than exercise its veto power, as the U.S. has done consistently in the past to protect the Jewish state from the U.N.’s pronounced, long-standing anti-Israel bias, the Biden administration abstained from voting.

“The U.S. declining to protect Israel from a resolution it passionately objects to by not providing a veto is an extraordinary thing,” Hussein Ibish, a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told CNBC.

The following morning at 1:30 a.m., a cargo ship ran into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse and killing six workers, as well as shutting down the Port of Baltimore, one of the busiest in the country, for the foreseeable future.

NTSB releases preliminary report on the March 26 contact of the containership Dali with the Francis Scott Key Bridge and subsequent bridge collapse in Baltimore: https://t.co/qjMPGI9zK4 pic.twitter.com/3byTzQbTWP — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 14, 2024

The bridge is named after the writer of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” so it has very symbolic significance for the nation.

Dallas Theological Seminary professor Mark Hitchcock argued on his podcast at the time that there was a connection between the bridge collapse and the Biden administration’s action toward Israel.

“One of the key factors of God’s blessing … on our country is our support for Israel. And as that support begins to quickly deteriorate, this could be another contributing factor to America’s demise,” he asserted.

Hitchcock cited Genesis 12, in which God instructs Abraham to go to the land of Israel.

“I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you and make your name great, so that you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed,” God said.

Hitchcock — author of many books about biblical prophecy, including most recently “What’s Next? Israel-Gaza War,” which he co-authored with Jimmy Evans — argued that the U.S. has not been blessing Israel of late.

“There’s a very open, very public breach right now between the United States and Israel,” Hitchcock said.

Additionally, he cited William Koenig’s book “Eye to Eye: Facing the Consequences of Dividing Israel,” in which the author chronicles the catastrophic events that have happened each time the U.S. has tried to push Israel toward a two-state solution.

In an online newsletter, Koenig also made the connection between the Key Bridge collapse and America’s recent actions toward Israel.

In a recent video posted on YouTube, Koenig laid out the premise of “Eye to Eye” (originally published in 2007 and updated in 2017).

“The Lord showed me as I observed news that when we applied pressure on Israel to divide their covenant land, given by God to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob in Genesis 15:18, we’d have enormous, record-setting catastrophes that happened the same day or within 24 hours,” he said.

“I noticed, the greater the pressure on Israel to divide their land — or in other words, to create an Arab state in the biblical heartland of Israel, Judea and Samaria — the greater the corresponding catastrophes,” Koenig said, listing the Perfect Storm (1991); Sept. 11, 2001; Hurricane Katrina (2005) and Hurricane Ian (2022) as examples, as well as a large tornado outbreak.

Hurricane Katrina came after President George W. Bush pressured Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon to hand over control of the Gaza Strip to the Palestinians.

The evacuations of Jewish settlements in Gaza were completed on Aug. 23, 2005.

“I want to congratulate Prime Minister Sharon for having made a very tough decision,” Bush said that day, adding, “The prime minister made a courageous decision to withdraw from … Gaza.”

The same day, what would become Hurricane Katrina formed over the Bahamas.

The Category 4 storm, with winds as high as 140 mph, was the costliest hurricane to ever hit the U.S., causing $198.8 billion in damage and killing over 1,800 people.

Koenig pointed out, “It came right on the heels of the final Jews being forced from their home. The parallels in Israel, the parallels with what was happening in New Orleans and throughout the Gulf Coast, was amazing. Evacuees and refugees being forced from their home in Gaza. Evacuees and refugees being forced from their home in New Orleans.”

Additionally, in 2002, the Bush administration joined Russia, the European Union and the U.N. in the so-called Quartet to facilitate Middle East peace negotiations, Koenig noted in a presentation about his book in 2007.

The Quartet’s plan for Israel, officially released on April 30, 2003, called for a two-state solution.

“The day after the Quartet roadmap was delivered was the beginning of the biggest tornado outbreak in U.S. history,” Koenig said. There were 434 tornadoes sighted in the Midwestern states in the first 10 days of May 2003, he said.

WISH-TV reported that six of the tornadoes reached F4 strength, meaning winds of 207 mph and stronger. The storms killed 42 people and injured over 600 more.

“This was in the heartland of America, the Midwest, as the heartland of Israel was being negotiated,” Koenig highlighted, referring to the West Bank, also known as Judea and Samaria, which Israel captured from Jordan during the Six-Day War in 1967.

He further noted that in the summer of 2003, Europe experienced its hottest temperatures going back to 1540, resulting in at least 30,000 deaths, according to the U.N. In other words, the E.U. and Russia experienced what appeared to be judgment, too.

As the Biden administration continues to push a two-state solution, the U.S. has gone through one of its worst tornado seasons in years, USA Today reported Wednesday.

“Since April 26, the U.S. has experienced 18 killer tornadoes in which 36 people have died,” the news outlet said.

“We’ve had a lot of tornadoes and several ‘big’ days,” Harold Brooks, a senior scientist at the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma, told USA Today.

“Preliminarily, the U.S. has seen four days with at least 30 tornadoes rated EF1 or stronger,” Brooks told the news outlet. “The average is two a year. That likely puts 2024 in the top 10% of years.”

Between April 25 and May 27, tornadoes touched down on all but two days, The Washington Post noted.

Further, during that time period, 17 of those days “had PDS [particularly dangerous situation] tornado warnings, the most on record for that stretch” of time.

Divine judgment, or just coincidence?

Only God knows for sure, but there has been a pattern going back decades that makes one believe He’s seeking to communicate to America’s leadership: “Stop trying to force Israel to divide its land.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.