Share
Commentary
Sen. Adam Schiff speaks during the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee nomination hearing for David Fotouhi and Aaron Szabo in Washington, D.C., on March 5.
Commentary
Sen. Adam Schiff speaks during the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee nomination hearing for David Fotouhi and Aaron Szabo in Washington, D.C., on March 5. (Jose Luis Magana / AP)

Divine Justice? Schiff Criminal Referral Accuses Him of Same Thing Dems Prosecuted Trump For

 By Samantha Chang  July 16, 2025 at 5:06am
Share

In a farcical irony, Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California could face criminal prosecution for financial real-estate fraud — something Democrats had toothlessly accused President Donald Trump of doing.

As a reminder, Trump was not criminally charged in the 2022 civil lawsuit filed by left-wing New York Attorney General Letitia James.

In contrast, Schiff could be criminally prosecuted and faces a potential jail sentence of 20 years.

William Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, made the criminal referral in a May 27 letter to the Justice Department, but the allegations were made public this week.

In his letter, Pulte said, Schiff “has, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, impacting payments from 2003-2019 for a Potomac, Maryland-based property.”

In a nutshell, Schiff — a resident of California — is accused of falsely claiming his Maryland home was his primary residence in order to get a lower interest rate.

“Mr. Schiff appears to have falsified records in order to receive favorable loan terms, and also appears to have been aware of the financial benefits of a primary residence mortgage when compared to a secondary residence mortgage,” Pulte wrote in his criminal referral letter to the DOJ.

In 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2013, Schiff refinanced his Maryland home and listed it as his “principal residence.”

At the same time, he simultaneously listed his California condo as his primary residence in separate financing documents.

If these allegations are true, Pulte said, it appears Schiff committed the following federal crimes:

Is Schiff guilty of real-estate fraud?
  • Bank fraud.
  • Making false statements to a financial institution.
  • Wire fraud.
  • Mail fraud.

Trump torched Schiff in a withering Truth Social post on Tuesday.

“Adam Schiff said that his primary residence was in MARYLAND to get a cheaper mortgage and rip off America, when he must LIVE in CALIFORNIA because he was a Congressman from CALIFORNIA,” the president wrote.

“I always knew Adam Schiff was a Crook.”

Related:
Leftists Furious Over Trump's 'Racist' US Entry Ban Fail to Realize It's Their Own Fault

On Tuesday, Pulte said Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division “concluded that Mr. Schiff has engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud.”

Schiff responded by claiming this was a “baseless attempt at political retribution” by Trump, who’s still upset that the Democrat had led the first impeachment against the president in 2019.

This karmically satisfying incident is poetic justice for Schiff, who has never been punished for shamelessly pushing the bogus Russian-collusion hoax.

As has been the case since Trump first entered politics, Schiff and other Democrats appear to have committed the very crimes they falsely accused the president of committing.

For reference, New York Attorney General Letitia James — who prosecuted Trump for financial fraud — is currently under criminal investigation for allegedly committing mortgage fraud.

Time and time again, Democrats prove the adage that “every accusation is a confession.”

In other words, whenever a leftist accuses you of something, it’s because they’re guilty of doing it themselves.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Divine Justice? Schiff Criminal Referral Accuses Him of Same Thing Dems Prosecuted Trump For
Harvard Poll Deals Another Body Blow to Dems as Voters Flock to Trump on Deportation
Video: Female Police Officer Panics, Literally Collapses in Tears After Taking One Punch from Suspect
'Unprecedented': It Only Took 2 Questions to Collapse Biden Doc's Defense, Leaving Him Clinging to 5th Amendment Rights
Watch: Alligator Alcatraz Inmate Describes Grueling Conditions - No Illegal in His Right Mind Would Want to Go There
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation