'Divisive': Martina McBride Pulls Out of America 250 Birthday Concert Over Politics

One of the biggest stars in country music has announced she won’t be part of one of the biggest stages in the country’s history after all.

Martina McBride, a Kansas native who has spent more than 30 years in the music industry, pulled out of her spot in the Great American State Fair, a 16-day exposition on the Washington Mall celebrating the country’s 250th birthday, centered around the Fourth of July.

And while her reasons were vague, the backlash was striking.

In an Instagram post published Thursday evening, McBride complained about “misleading” elements being involved in getting her to agree to participate — but she never described specifics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martina McBride (@martinamcbride)

“I was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading,” McBride wrote. “I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states. In my mind, I thought it was a great way to celebrate the states and also to bring people together in the way that only music can. I saw it as just a bigger version of so many state fairs I have performed at over the years, celebrating community and what makes each state special. … Yesterday things started changing and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening.”

Does McBride’s decision make it more or less likely that you will pay for her music in the future? More Less

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McBride did not elaborate on how anything has changed, but implied the event was no longer “nonpartisan” — meaning politics had gotten involved.

And like everything else in the country when it comes to politics, the reaction on Instagram showed a stark division. Some fans complimented McBride’s decision — one response from recording artist Sheryl Crow called it “authentic and real.”

But many others accused her of being “divisive” herself.

“Such a sad decision for those of us that are patriotic Americans who believe in our country and hoped our 250th would be an opportunity to bring people together,” one user wrote. “Most Americans would be watching and celebrating from our TVs or computers to celebrate. Your decision is obviously yours to make but you are not helping this amazing country in anyway by doing this. You could have made a statement bringing people together. Sad.”

“People need to stop putting their hate into one person and do it for the American people who love their country!” wrote another, in a clear reference to the left’s raging dislike for President Donald Trump. “When you let your hate control you more than the love of your country is the very sad thing!”

“Your dropping out makes it divisive,” another wrote. “What a shame.”

Others noted that McBride had performed at the White House during President Barack Obama’s administration.

🤔 PRESIDENT OBAMA’S WHITE HOUSE = FINE PRESIDENT TRUMP’S AMERICA 250 FAIR = TOO POLITICAL Washed-up Martina McBride pulled out of the Great American State Fair because it’s “not what we were told” and suddenly “partisan”… Yet here she is in 2009, smiling and performing… pic.twitter.com/lScWcQHkTO — Jay Gatling (@apinionsvary) May 29, 2026

McBride isn’t the first artist to pull out of the celebration, as The Hill reported.

Hard rocker Bret Michaels and British-born rapper Young MC were among others who changed their minds.

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