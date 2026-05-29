Share
News
Martina McBride, seen in an October photo, bowed out of a performance celebrating America's 250th birthday.
Martina McBride, seen in an October photo, bowed out of a performance celebrating America's 250th birthday. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images)

'Divisive': Martina McBride Pulls Out of America 250 Birthday Concert Over Politics

 By Joe Saunders  May 29, 2026 at 11:02am
Share

One of the biggest stars in country music has announced she won’t be part of one of the biggest stages in the country’s history after all.

Martina McBride, a Kansas native who has spent more than 30 years in the music industry, pulled out of her spot in the Great American State Fair, a 16-day exposition on the Washington Mall celebrating the country’s 250th birthday, centered around the Fourth of July.

And while her reasons were vague, the backlash was striking.

In an Instagram post published Thursday evening, McBride complained about “misleading” elements being involved in getting her to agree to participate — but she never described specifics.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Martina McBride (@martinamcbride)

“I was presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading,” McBride wrote. “I asked lots of questions and was assured this was a nonpartisan event that was meant to celebrate ALL 50 states. In my mind, I thought it was a great way to celebrate the states and also to bring people together in the way that only music can. I saw it as just a bigger version of so many state fairs I have performed at over the years, celebrating community and what makes each state special. … Yesterday things started changing and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening.”

Does McBride’s decision make it more or less likely that you will pay for her music in the future?

McBride did not elaborate on how anything has changed, but implied the event was no longer “nonpartisan” — meaning politics had gotten involved.

And like everything else in the country when it comes to politics, the reaction on Instagram showed a stark division. Some fans complimented McBride’s decision — one response from recording artist Sheryl Crow called it “authentic and real.”

But many others accused her of being “divisive” herself.

“Such a sad decision for those of us that are patriotic Americans who believe in our country and hoped our 250th would be an opportunity to bring people together,” one user wrote. “Most Americans would be watching and celebrating from our TVs or computers to celebrate. Your decision is obviously yours to make but you are not helping this amazing country in anyway by doing this. You could have made a statement bringing people together. Sad.”

“People need to stop putting their hate into one person and do it for the American people who love their country!” wrote another, in a clear reference to the left’s raging dislike for President Donald Trump. “When you let your hate control you more than the love of your country is the very sad thing!”

Related:
Veteran TV Star Says Hollywood Turned on Him for Protecting His Marriage

“Your dropping out makes it divisive,” another wrote. “What a shame.”

Others noted that McBride had performed at the White House during President Barack Obama’s administration.

McBride isn’t the first artist to pull out of the celebration, as The Hill reported.

Hard rocker Bret Michaels and British-born rapper Young MC were among others who changed their minds.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




'Divisive': Martina McBride Pulls Out of America 250 Birthday Concert Over Politics
Fool Around, Find Out - Trump Cutting NATO's Access to Massive Amount of US Weapon Systems
Large Emergency Response Underway as Major Chemical Rupture Rocks Washington Plant
Watch: Trump Sums Up Memorial Day Better and Quicker Than Any President in Living Memory - Just 9 Words
Newsom Helped Import Immigrants Specifically 'Living With HIV' to Apply for Asylum - Most Were Accepted
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation