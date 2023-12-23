Dixie Chicks Founding Member Laura Lynch Dies Unexpectedly at 64

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, now simply known as The Chicks, passed away Friday afternoon after a car accident in Texas.

TMZ reported Lynch was outside of El Paso, Texas, when the head on collision occurred.

Lynch’s cousin, Mick Lynch, also confirmed the news of her passing to the outlet.

In an update, the Texas Department of Public Safety told TMZ the 64-year-old was headed east on the highway, when another car, going in the opposite direction, attempted to pass a vehicle.

DPS stated it was on a two-way undivided portion of Highway 62.

Founding Dixie Chicks Member Laura Lynch Dead at 65 After Car Crash | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/RpxSzcfCec — TMZ (@TMZ) December 23, 2023



Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene while the other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation has been launched into the accident.

Currently rebranded as The Chicks, the then-Dixie Chicks were originally founded in 1989 with sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer, Lynch, and Robin Lynn Macy.

Before becoming the lead singer of the group, Lynch played the upright bass.

She provided the lead vocals on The Chicks’ third album “Shouldn’t a Told You That,” according to the New York Post.

Lynch ended up leaving the band in 1995 and was replaced by Natalie Maines.

No reason for her departure was ever given.

She later went on to move to a small town in Texas (Mineral Wells) and raised her daughter, according to a 2003 article with the local outlet MyPlainview.

Since Lynch left The Dixie Chicks, the country group went on to win 12 Grammys and be nominated 19 times

They won Best Country Album four times: with “Wide Open Spaces,” “Fly,” “Home,” and “Taking The Long Way.”

In 1998 the group sold more albums than all country groups combined.

The band found itself in a bit of controversy in 2003 when Lynch’s replacement Maines spoke out over then-President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq, according to the Post.

Maines also stated she was ashamed to be from the same state as Bush.

The comments sparked fans of the band to start burning CDs in protest of the comments.

