DJ Dies Suddenly in His Sleep at 48 After Suffering Heart Issue

Popular DJ and music producer Matthew Ward, known as “Mighty Mouse,” died suddenly in his sleep last week at his home in Spain, the U.K.’s Independent reported Wednesday.

The 48-year-old Ward’s death was announced by the U.K. music label Defected Records, with which he was signed.

“Rest In Peace, Mighty Mouse. Everyone at Defected & Glitterbox are devastated to share the news that we lost Matthew on Thursday,” the label tweeted Wednesday. “An amazing human being.”

Defected Records said in a follow-up statement posted to social media that the cause of death was an aortic aneurysm.

“We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly last Thursday at his home in Spain,” it said. “Matthew died in his sleep from an aortic aneurysm.

“We are all lost without his enormous presence and talent. Our thoughts are with his partner, Ellen, and his Mum, Judy, as well as his wider family and many, many friends and fans.

“We would ask you to please respect the family’s privacy at this terrible time.”

The heart problem that Ward died from happens when there is a bulge in the aortic artery, the main artery carrying blood to the body, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

If that bulge ruptures, it causes internal bleeding and can lead to death.

Ward was particularly popular in the U.K. and rose to prominence in the musical world after his “Disco Series” albums were released throughout the 2000s, the Independent reported.

The DJ was working on more music right before his death, Metro reported.

“I got a new remix out (on all Platforms). Loads of ace support and it goes down really well in the club,” he posted on Instagram a week ago.

Ward was scheduled to perform over the weekend at the Sinister Circus Halloween in Newcastle, England, according to Metro.

Following the news of his sudden death, many of Ward’s friends and fellow musicians paid tribute to his memory and talent.

“Devastated to learn our incredibly talented friend has sadly passed,” DJ Paul Ridney said on Twitter. “I’ve personally had the honour & great pleasure of working with Matt both as a DJ & remixer. Grateful for his wisdom, generosity & support. Our thoughts with his family & friends.”

“RIP. I was just getting to know him as well. So warm and supportive. Massive shame,” DJ Pete Le Freq tweeted.

Ward’s family had made no public comment about his death as of Wednesday afternoon.

