SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

DNA Found on Cup of Coke Helps Solve 30-Year-Old Murder of Young Woman

×
By Kayla Kunkel
Published September 19, 2019 at 8:23am
Print

Thirty years ago an 18-year-old woman went missing after she left her parents’ home in northern Washington to go on a run and was later found dead. For three decades her death haunted her family, investigators and others in the community.

Investigators were finally able to convict a suspect in the case earlier this year thanks to DNA found on a cup of Coke collected by the suspect’s coworker.

On Nov. 27, 1989, Amanda “Mandy” Stavik’s body was found only three days after her disappearance. She was wearing nothing but socks and tennis shoes.

Investigators determined that her cause of death was drowning and ruled it a homicide.

Although Mandy’s mother, Mary Stavik, now 82, told The Bellingham Herald she had had time to accept her daughter’s absence, only one thing would really give her closure.

TRENDING: Masked Robbers Who Shot First Are All Dead After Being Woefully Outgunned

“The only thing that would be closure, would be to bring Mandy back,” she said.

On Mary’s 81st birthday, Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo was able to give her the answer to a question she had been asking for nearly 30 years. His department had arrested her daughter’s killer.

51-year-old Timothy Forrest Bass had watched Mandy run past his house multiple times while she was home on Thanksgiving break from her freshman year at Central Washington University before he raped and killed her.

In 2017 Kim Wagner, one of Bass’ co-workers at Franz Bakery, grabbed from the trash can a plastic cup and a can of Coke that Bass had used so investigators could link the DNA found on the aluminum can to DNA found on Mandy’s body.

Bass was found guilty of first-degree murder, as well as first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape, on May 24. On July 2 he was sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison.

Special prosecuting attorney David McEachran came out of retirement to handle the case.

“I’ve never seen (a case) that had an impact like this one did,” McEachran said, according to The Bellingham Herald. “People felt that they didn’t have a sense of safety. It was the realization that we’re not all that safe and that there was a monster who was really living among us.”

ABC’s “20/20” will air a two-hour special on Sept. 20 that will focus on the 30-year investigation and subsequent trial for Mandy’s murder.

RELATED: Hero K-9 Finds Missing Age 3 Boy with Autism in Just 28 Minutes

Sheriff Elfo is hopeful that the special will help other cases like Mandy’s across the country to be solved.

“We appreciate ‘20/20’s’ work on this production, which will depict how good citizens came forward to help law enforcement solve this horrendous case of kidnapping, rape and murder,” he said, according to The Bellingham Herald.

“My hope is that it will motivate people who may have suspicions about other cold case murders here or elsewhere, to come forward and provide information to law enforcement.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a Staff Writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







DNA Found on Cup of Coke Helps Solve 30-Year-Old Murder of Young Woman
The Heartbreaking Realities Caused by Teenage Addiction to Social Media
GOP Candidates Running Against Trump Criticize Four States That Have Canceled Primaries
Fast Facts About the GOP Candidates Challenging Trump for 2020 Ticket
A Yellow Sock Helped Solve a 28-Year-Old Cold Case Murder
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×