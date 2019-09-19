DNA Found on Cup of Coke Helps Solve 30-Year-Old Murder of Young Woman

Thirty years ago an 18-year-old woman went missing after she left her parents’ home in northern Washington to go on a run and was later found dead. For three decades her death haunted her family, investigators and others in the community.

Investigators were finally able to convict a suspect in the case earlier this year thanks to DNA found on a cup of Coke collected by the suspect’s coworker.

On Nov. 27, 1989, Amanda “Mandy” Stavik’s body was found only three days after her disappearance. She was wearing nothing but socks and tennis shoes.

Investigators determined that her cause of death was drowning and ruled it a homicide.

Although Mandy’s mother, Mary Stavik, now 82, told The Bellingham Herald she had had time to accept her daughter’s absence, only one thing would really give her closure.

“The only thing that would be closure, would be to bring Mandy back,” she said.

On Mary’s 81st birthday, Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo was able to give her the answer to a question she had been asking for nearly 30 years. His department had arrested her daughter’s killer.

51-year-old Timothy Forrest Bass had watched Mandy run past his house multiple times while she was home on Thanksgiving break from her freshman year at Central Washington University before he raped and killed her.

In 2017 Kim Wagner, one of Bass’ co-workers at Franz Bakery, grabbed from the trash can a plastic cup and a can of Coke that Bass had used so investigators could link the DNA found on the aluminum can to DNA found on Mandy’s body.

Bass was found guilty of first-degree murder, as well as first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape, on May 24. On July 2 he was sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison.

Special prosecuting attorney David McEachran came out of retirement to handle the case.

“I’ve never seen (a case) that had an impact like this one did,” McEachran said, according to The Bellingham Herald. “People felt that they didn’t have a sense of safety. It was the realization that we’re not all that safe and that there was a monster who was really living among us.”

ABC’s “20/20” will air a two-hour special on Sept. 20 that will focus on the 30-year investigation and subsequent trial for Mandy’s murder.

Sheriff Elfo is hopeful that the special will help other cases like Mandy’s across the country to be solved.

“We appreciate ‘20/20’s’ work on this production, which will depict how good citizens came forward to help law enforcement solve this horrendous case of kidnapping, rape and murder,” he said, according to The Bellingham Herald.

“My hope is that it will motivate people who may have suspicions about other cold case murders here or elsewhere, to come forward and provide information to law enforcement.”

