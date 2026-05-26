DNC Deletes Sickening Politicized Memorial Day Post After Blowback From Democrat Senator

The Democratic Party’s official X account deleted a post politicizing the deaths of American service members in Iran on Memorial Day after one of its most prominent veteran lawmakers publicly pushed back.

The post was one of several made by both liberal and Democratic organizations using the day to pin the deaths of troops on President Donald Trump, some of which remain up:

This Memorial Day, let’s remember the 13 American service members who lost their lives in the Iran war, along with all the brave men and women who gave their lives serving our country🇺🇸🫡 • Maj. John A. Klinner

• Capt. Ariana G. Savino

• Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt

• Capt.… pic.twitter.com/zfs9XwgdZj — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 25, 2026

However, while these posts may have drawn some ire, none of them came from the official account of one of America’s two major political parties.

“Today, we honor the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in Trump’s war with Iran,” the post read.

The Democrats deleted this disgusting post mocking the brave heroes who gave their lives for our country pic.twitter.com/ROTe87Ophh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 26, 2026

It’s unclear whether blowback from conservative accounts is what ultimately killed the post, but Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth — a former U.S. Army helicopter pilot who served in Iraq — also served as high-profile pressure from the left to take the post down.

“It is incredibly distasteful to use our heroic dead for a political attack on Memorial Day,” she wrote.

“I’m a Democrat and I condemn this post by the DNC.”

It is incredibly distasteful to use our heroic dead for a political attack on Memorial Day. I’m a Democrat and I condemn this post by the DNC. https://t.co/2lqI4jGcnd — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) May 25, 2026

It didn’t help, either, that pro-Iran outlets on social media also picked it up:

🇺🇸🇮🇷 The Democratic Party:

Today, we honor the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in Trump’s war with Iran. pic.twitter.com/NQc7q3UpX7 — RusWar (@ruswar) May 26, 2026

Duckworth was given some credit from unusual sources, although they noted that this was who the Democratic Party is in 2026.

It’s disgusting … The Democrat Party is disgusting and Anti-American. — erinhardy (@erinhardy347) May 26, 2026

It appears they deleted it…so screenshot is here for posterity.

(You know it’s bad if even the DNC has to pull it back 😬) pic.twitter.com/KadrmZr5Ed — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) May 26, 2026

Wow, so sensible… Are you sure you’re still a democrat? As a spouse of a retired military service member and an aunt with two nephews still serving I appreciate this. Now – about this Graham Platner guy … what say you Senator? — Kat (@kitkatjustice) May 26, 2026

No apology was issued on X after the post was deleted, although an amended Memorial Day post saying that “we remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and defend our freedoms” was put up later by the Democrats’ account.

This Memorial Day, we remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and defend our freedoms. pic.twitter.com/63quwX85cf — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 25, 2026

This commemoration, however, wasn’t precisely met with approval in the comments section.

“Why’d you delete your post?” one typical response, including a screenshot of the original post, read.

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