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Sen. Tammy Duckworth speaks with veterans about the Iran war at Capitol Hill on March 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth speaks with veterans about the Iran war at Capitol Hill on March 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for VoteVets)

DNC Deletes Sickening Politicized Memorial Day Post After Blowback From Democrat Senator

 By C. Douglas Golden  May 26, 2026 at 5:37am
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The Democratic Party’s official X account deleted a post politicizing the deaths of American service members in Iran on Memorial Day after one of its most prominent veteran lawmakers publicly pushed back.

The post was one of several made by both liberal and Democratic organizations using the day to pin the deaths of troops on President Donald Trump, some of which remain up:

However, while these posts may have drawn some ire, none of them came from the official account of one of America’s two major political parties.

“Today, we honor the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in Trump’s war with Iran,” the post read.

It’s unclear whether blowback from conservative accounts is what ultimately killed the post, but Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth — a former U.S. Army helicopter pilot who served in Iraq — also served as high-profile pressure from the left to take the post down.

“It is incredibly distasteful to use our heroic dead for a political attack on Memorial Day,” she wrote.

“I’m a Democrat and I condemn this post by the DNC.”

Related:
GOP Senator Proposes Naming Nobel Peace Prize After Trump: 'Biggest Change in Modern History'

It didn’t help, either, that pro-Iran outlets on social media also picked it up:

Duckworth was given some credit from unusual sources, although they noted that this was who the Democratic Party is in 2026.

No apology was issued on X after the post was deleted, although an amended Memorial Day post saying that “we remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and defend our freedoms” was put up later by the Democrats’ account.

This commemoration, however, wasn’t precisely met with approval in the comments section.

“Why’d you delete your post?” one typical response, including a screenshot of the original post, read.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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