Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who hosted Night 4 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Thursday, encouraged viewers to text the phone number “30330.”

The Democratic Party has been pushing people to text that number if they want to get connected to the campaign or learn how to register to vote.

Louis-Dreyfus said: “30330. It’s actually not that hard to remember.”

“Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. 30330. Anyone can do it!” she added.

The actress likely was attempting to mock President Donald Trump.

Trump said that when he took a cognitive test recently, he was asked to remember the following words in the correct order, according to The New York Times: “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.”

But Louis-Dreyfus might have accidentally exposed former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, instead.

During a nationally televised Democratic debate in July 2019, Biden confused viewers by suggesting they should go to a website that didn’t exist.

“Go to Joe 30330 and help me in this fight,” the former vice president said, appearing to remember the “30330” sequence but forgetting the fact that it was a phone number, not a website.

“Go to Joe 3-0-3-3-0, and help me in this fight.” Joe, what in God’s name was this? pic.twitter.com/Yq1g5mXI6m — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2019

Biden likely meant to tell viewers they should text “Joe” to the phone number 30330.

Indeed, when The Western Journal texted the word “Joe” to that number in July 2019, we received an automated response from his campaign.

On social media, many users pointed out that Louis-Dreyfus’ attempt to mock Trump had backfired:

She just said 30330 is so easy to remember but yet Biden couldn’t remember it at one of his speeches 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — OgSallee (@RunningKyMan) August 20, 2020

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Anyone can remember 30330. Joe Biden, hold my beer. Yes. Joe Biden got it wrong.pic.twitter.com/S9q7aiPD6u — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 20, 2020

“Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Anyone can remember 30330,” Republican National Committee Rapid Response Director Steve Guest tweeted. “Joe Biden, hold my beer.”

