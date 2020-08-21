SECTIONS
DNC Host Tries To Mock Trump's Memory, Accidentally Exposes Biden Instead

By Joe Setyon
Published August 20, 2020 at 8:01pm
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who hosted Night 4 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Thursday, encouraged viewers to text the phone number “30330.”

The Democratic Party has been pushing people to text that number if they want to get connected to the campaign or learn how to register to vote.

Louis-Dreyfus said: “30330. It’s actually not that hard to remember.”

“Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. 30330. Anyone can do it!” she added.

The actress likely was attempting to mock President Donald Trump.

TRENDING: Alyssa Milano Blasted by Rose McGowan: 'What Have the Democrats Done To Solve Anything?'

Trump said that when he took a cognitive test recently, he was asked to remember the following words in the correct order, according to The New York Times: “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.”

But Louis-Dreyfus might have accidentally exposed former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, instead.

During a nationally televised Democratic debate in July 2019, Biden confused viewers by suggesting they should go to a website that didn’t exist.

“Go to Joe 30330 and help me in this fight,” the former vice president said, appearing to remember the “30330” sequence but forgetting the fact that it was a phone number, not a website.

Biden likely meant to tell viewers they should text “Joe” to the phone number 30330.

Indeed, when The Western Journal texted the word “Joe” to that number in July 2019, we received an automated response from his campaign.

On social media, many users pointed out that Louis-Dreyfus’ attempt to mock Trump had backfired:

RELATED: DNC Features Performance by Rapper with Ties to Anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan

“Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Anyone can remember 30330,” Republican National Committee Rapid Response Director Steve Guest tweeted. “Joe Biden, hold my beer.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







