DNC Included Criminal Justice Advocate Convicted for 1985 Kidnapping and Grisly Murder

By Jack Davis
Published August 24, 2020 at 7:45am
A Democrat hailed as a criminal justice advocate at last week’s Democratic National Convention served almost 27 years in prison for her role in a grisly 1980s torture-murder.

Donna Hylton was sentenced to 25 years to life for her role in the murder of businessman Thomas Vigliarolo.

On Thursday, the convention hailed her as one of “America’s most impactful community leaders” as she participated in a video reading of the Preamble to the Constitution, according to Fox News.

Not everyone was impressed.

“The video reading of the Preamble to the Constitution by some of ‘America’s most impactful community leaders’ included one Donna Hylton. She’s a former prostitute who served 26 years in prison for drugging, raping and murdering a 62-year-old man in Harlem,” Howie Carr wrote in an Op-Ed in the Boston Herald.

The Police Tribune noted Hylton’s participation this way: “DNC Puts Convicted Murderer On Virtual Convention Stage, Calls Her Community Leader.”

Law Enforcement Today reported in its coverage of Hylton’s appearance that it “comes as no surprise that the Democrats chose to showcase a criminal, considering they also chose to ignore the crime raging across the country in the form of ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Antifa’ riots.”

Hylton was among those convicted in the 1985 drugging and kidnapping of Vigliarolo at the behest of Louis Miranda, who accused Vigliarolo of swindling him out $139,000. The kidnappers, three men and four women, held Vigliarolo prisoner for 15 days during which they starved, burned, beat, sexually assaulted and raped him. He died of “asphyxiation and the deprivations of his imprisonment,” the prosecutor said.

Twitter debated Hylton’s participation.

Unlike some criminals who express remorse, Hylton proclaims her innocence.

“As a 19-year-old survivor of human trafficking and sexual violence who was coerced into a horrible situation, I was powerless to stop what happened to him,” she said in a statement to Fox News. “Yet, despite being innocent I was convicted and incarcerated for 27 years. What happened to Mr. Vigliarolo should not ever happen to anyone and I have spent my life since then fighting on the side of truth and justice for myself and countless others caught in the cycle of perpetual violence and victimization.”

At her trial, however, a jury convicted her of second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







