DNC Insider Spills the Beans: What Jill Biden Did 'Was Absolutely Elder Abuse'

With the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform looking into the Biden administration and issuing subpoenas to many Biden staffers to review White House autopen use and the covering up of President Joe Biden’s mental decline, more people are coming forward with their stories.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Li, a former National Finance Committee member and former DNC fundraiser, was described as having “a front-row seat to Joe Biden’s presidency and the people who pulled the strings behind the scenes.”

“[Biden is] definitely complicit, but there were a lot of people behind him, like puppet masters,” Li explained.

“[Former first lady Jill Biden] very much knew what she was doing. What she did was absolutely elder abuse.

“There is no question in my mind,” she asserted.

“Joe was not able to do a lot of campaign events, so Jill would come out on his behalf, acting like the president or the presidential candidate.

“That’s why she graced the Vogue cover three times. She loved it,” Li continued.

“If I were to pinpoint two reasons why Joe decided to run again, it would be two people: Jill and Hunter Biden. Because Hunter Biden’s freedom was on the line and Jill’s ego was on the line.”

She concluded, the then-first lady was the one in control of and running the White House — not Joe Biden.

But she wasn’t doing it alone.

“They deny the cover-up, but I had a front-row seat watching it happen,” Li told Fox.

“People like Anthony Bernal. I saw him running the White House like he was in charge, like he was a king.”

“It’s just so amazing now to see him dodge a subpoena and completely dodge accountability. He can run, but he can’t hide. His name is going to go down in infamy forever,” she said.

Bernal, a former senior advisor to Jill Biden refused to appear for testimony in front of the Oversight Committee, recently received a deposition subpoena from Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer of Kentucky.

Li also identified former deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed, counselor Steve Ricchetti, and senior advisors Mike Donilon and Anita Dunn as individuals helping run the White House instead of Biden.

Li also said that Neera Tanden, a former domestic policy advisor to Biden, “played an ‘intricate’ role in using the autopen when ‘Biden was manifestly unqualified and unable to prosecute the duties of the office.'”

As more insiders are coming forward, it is becoming more clear this investigation is far from over.

