DNC in Panic Mode? Trump Seeing Levels of Minority Support No Republican in 50 Years Has Reached

The battle between former President Trump and the cabal of desperate Democrats trying everything in their power to hurt him politically, only to have it have the opposite result, conjures up the image of pasty liberals sitting in the dark beside a cauldron of witches brew exclaiming, “Curses… foiled again!”

According to an analysis in The Washington Post, Trump is smashing the numbers of any former Republican when it comes to his approval ratings with the black and Hispanic community.

Five polls in recent weeks show Trump averaging 20 percent approval among black voters and 42 percent approval among Hispanic voters, according to the Post.

Results like that should have the Democratic National Committee — as well as its media allies — in full panic mode.

“Both numbers — and especially that for Black voters — could set modern-day records for a Republican in a presidential election,” the Post’s Aaron Blake wrote. “Trump in 2020 took just 8 percent of Black voters and 36 percent of Hispanic voters, according to the Pew Research Center’s validated voter survey. Exit polls pegged those figures at 12 percent of Black voters and 32 percent of Hispanic voters.”

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll national poll indicates that President Joe Biden is severely underperforming among nonwhite voters, especially compared to his support in the 2020 election.

On average, Biden leads Donald Trump by 53 percent to 28 percent among registered nonwhite voters in polls from 2022 and 2023. Biden was supported by 70 percent support of nonwhite voters in 2020, according to the Times.

Nate Cohn, the Times’s chief political analyst, pointed out an interesting trend in The Tilt, a Times newsletter:

“Democrats have lost ground among nonwhite voters in almost every election over the last decade, even as racially charged fights over everything from a border wall to kneeling during the national anthem might have been expected to produce the exact opposite result,” Cohn wrote.

Cohn’s statement demonstrates the cognitive dissonance experienced by those on the left as policies and agendas they believed would decrease minority support for Trump and the Republican party are, in fact, having the opposite effect.

Black people starting to sound like #Trump. The #BorderCrisis is helping to grow RNC support. Also, @GOP could break 20% if #Biden dumps Kamala. The irony of #JoeBiden telling #KamalaHarris to get off the bus. pic.twitter.com/9AhTJ1S1F8 — John Burnett (@IamJohnBurnett) September 16, 2023

Former Democrat: Because I’m Black, that’s how I was told to vote pic.twitter.com/v7ZZrceCrp — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 30, 2023

Cohn also highlighted a striking generational divide among black voters. While “overwhelming support” still persists among black registered voters over 45, who back Biden by 83 percent to 8 percent, that lead drops to 59 percent to 14 percent among black respondents under 45.

According to the Post, in the past 50 years, no Republican presidential candidate has come close to getting 20 percent of the black vote. The average share among black voters for Republicans during this time has been just 9 percent, a far cry from Trump’s current polling numbers.

Regarding Hispanic voters, although there’s been a trend of increased GOP support in recent elections, the highest historical percentages for Republicans in the last 50 years were 37 percent in 1984 and an estimated 40 to 44 percent in 2004, according to the Post.

Trump hasn’t even secured the GOP nomination yet, but the data provided by the Post and the Times suggests a shifting tide among the younger generation of minority voters — a shift that is causing intellectual elites to grapple with the real impact of decades of fear-mongering, race-baiting, and empty promises.

Just a few weeks earlier, Post columnist Philip Bump dedicated an entire piece to mocking Fox News’ Jesse Watters for saying that Trump’s Georgia mug shot “unintentionally created a bond between Donald Trump and black Americans.”

Yet now, even the establishment media have to admit the polls are telling a compelling story.

Whether or not it was the mugs hot, something is happening.

Either former president Donald Trump’s standing in early 2024 polls is inflated, or we are headed for a sizable realignment in how non-White voters cast their ballots.https://t.co/EXOYFNfI8B — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) September 19, 2023



Younger voters in minority communities are beginning to see what politicians who pander and incite without any solutions to better their lot have gotten them.

And they want someone better.

For Democrats, the chickens may be coming home to roost.

