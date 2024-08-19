DNC Prepares for Convention by Defacing Trump Tower in Chicago

The Democratic National Committee was projecting various messages on to Trump Tower in Chicago Sunday night, on the eve of the party’s convention.

One message read, “Trump-Vance ‘Weird as Hell.'”

DNC spokesperson Abhi Rahman posted on X, “While [Democrats] are joyfully celebrating in Chicago, residents of Chi-town are seeing a special message projected on Trump tower.”

While @TheDemocrats are joyfully celebrating in Chicago, residents of Chi-town are seeing a special message projected on Trump tower. pic.twitter.com/dHlFBPFpav — Abhi Rahman (@abhirahmantx) August 19, 2024

Another message said, “Project 2025 HQ.”

Project 2025 is a list of conservative priorities put together by The Heritage Foundation in coordination with other conservative organizations, but Donald Trump has stated it has nothing to do with him, nor should it be associated with his campaign.

LOVE THIS!!! The DNC is projecting “Project 2025 HQ” on Trump’s building in Chicago the night before the convention. This is too good! Trump will be furious! pic.twitter.com/m0jIYT9Nz7 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 19, 2024

Still another message read: “Harris Walz Joy and Hope.”

“Hope” and “change” were the themes of Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Twas the night before the DNC, and the Dems are projecting their ticket onto the Trump hotel in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/ibvwcuS1od — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 19, 2024

Rahman confirmed to Rolling Stone that the DNC was projecting the messages from a room it had booked across the street from Trump Tower.

He said in a statement to Newsweek, “All eyes are on Chicago, and tonight everyone is seeing a preview of the contrast that will take center stage this week throughout the Democratic National Convention. Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz have proven records of delivering for working families, and now, they’re running to lead our country into a brighter future.”

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to speak to the convention delegates Monday night, along with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Obama will address the gathering Tuesday night, followed Wednesday night by former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Finally, on Thursday Vice President Kamala Harris will officially accept her party’s nomination for president.

The Associated Press reported that while the Democrats are holding their convention in deep blue Illinois, Trump plans to campaign in the swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, and Arizona before going to Nevada on Friday.

