DNC Sues Trump Administration Alleging Illegal Propaganda Campaign

The Democratic National Committee sued the Trump administration on Wednesday, accusing it of using taxpayer funding to craft political advertisements ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The DNC filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleging that millions of dollars were spent on what amounts to government propaganda, according to the Associated Press.

The DNC complaint also claimed that Trump personally directed the ads and wants the court to declare them illegal.

This comes despite Trump saying on Monday that he would pay for future ads using his super PAC, adding that they are a “positive promotion for our Great U.S.A.”

The ads began airing in September and are estimated to have cost $12 million so far.

DNC Chair Ken Martin said this is Trump’s “last-ditch attempt to save Republicans in November.”

“Americans deserve better than to have their hard-earned tax dollars used for Trump’s illegal schemes,” he declared.

Do you think the DNC's lawsuit against Trump is justified? Yes, it holds him accountable No, it's politically motivated Unsure about its implications Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it holds him accountable 0% (1 vote) No, it's politically motivated 97% (198 votes) Unsure about its implications 3% (6 votes)

“These ads are a clear violation of the Congressional ban on the use of appropriated funds for ‘publicity or propaganda purposes,’” the DNC’s legal counsel wrote in the lawsuit.

“President Trump personally directed this illegal activity. The White House Office crafted the partisan campaign. The Office of Management and Budget shifted $20 million to pay for it. And U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has carried it out,” the lawsuit added.

“President Trump’s political propaganda ads are an attempt to resuscitate his historically low approval ratings and avoid widespread Republican defeats in the 2026 midterm election.”

The White House has defended the advertisements as informative and akin to public service announcements about federal policies and initiatives, such as Trump’s military actions in Venezuela.

This news comes as the president is fighting another lawsuit from three media outlets — CNN, Politico, and MS NOW — after they were banned from covering the White House.

The outlets filed an emergency lawsuit in federal court, leading U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly to issue a temporary restraining order restoring their credentials.

The ruling was only for two weeks, however, and is set to expire on Thursday unless Kelly extends it.

Trump initially announced the ban on Truth Social last month, and said the outlets were not reporting honestly.

“I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them ‘alive.’ Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!” he wrote.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.