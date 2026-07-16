DNC Swears Officials to Secrecy as Financial Woes Mount

It’s no secret that money is crucial in politics.

But with the midterm elections looming, the national Democratic Party is trying to keep a secret on how bad its money problems are, according to a new report.

And top officials are being asked to put it in writing.

Leaders of the Democratic National Committee have been asked to sign nondisclosure agreements to keep a lid on the party’s financial condition, the Beltway-centric news outlet Axios reported Thursday.

Scoop: The DNC asked its leadership team to sign NDAs before a recent meeting about the party’s finances, sources told us. The move — a break from past practice for such officers — underscored DNC chair Ken Martin’s sensitivity about the party’s money woes and the persistent… — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) July 16, 2026

The move is a departure from the norm, according to Axios, which put an emphasis on the money deficits Democrats are facing going into the 2026 election season.

But Ken Martin, the beleaguered DNC chairman, has his reasons.

“Martin has faced a crisis of confidence among some Democratic donors, operatives and even DNC members over his management of the party, especially given the Republican National Committee’s enormous fundraising advantage with the Nov. 3 midterms in sight,” Axios reported.

“The DNC has nearly $15 million on hand but is $18 million in debt, according to its latest campaign finance filings through the end of May.”

The Republican National Committee, by contrast, has no debt and $125 million on hand, according to Axios.

The news about the NDAs comes as the Democratic establishment is facing challenges on multiple fronts.

As Axios noted, a Supreme Court ruling on June 30 got rid of regulations enacted in 1974 that restricted the amount of money political parties can spend in coordination with candidates’ campaigns.

“The ruling comes as major Republican committees head toward the November midterm elections with a significant cash advantage over their Democratic counterparts,” Reuters reported at the time.

The request for DNC leaders to sign NDAs came at a June 25 meeting, according to Axios — a week before the high court decision.

Meanwhile, the DNC is beset by a movement on the political left to purge Democratic lawmakers perceived as too “moderate” for the radical mood.

In Democratic primary races in New York City and Colorado, candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America surged to victory, ousting incumbent Democrats and putting the party’s lawmakers on the defensive from their own end of the political spectrum.

According to Axios, the DNC would not comment on details of the NDAs, but Chris Lowe, the DNC’s national finance co-chair, defended them as “standard practice in the corporate world.”

“All senior staff at the DNC are party to confidentiality agreements, and it would be political malpractice not to have them in place when finance and political strategy are being discussed at the highest level,” Lowe said, according to Axios.

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