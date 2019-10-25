Docs Found Where Kidnapped Minor Was Held Show Ugly Truth About Abortion Access

To hear leftists tell it, access to abortion sits alongside the civil rights movement and women’s suffrage as one of the great social struggles in American history.

Documents found in a sick kidnapping case tell a different story, however, reportedly revealing that access to abortion helped a man allegedly continue to abuse and exploit a kidnapped minor.

The revelation came shortly after Florida police busted Christopher Johnson with a missing 15-year-old girl on Wednesday. The girl had been missing for almost a year before finally being found.

Before she was rescued, the underage girl was spotted in 58 pornographic videos uploaded to porn websites and even the social media platform Snapchat. A man in the videos was recognized as the same person spotted with the missing teen at a local 7-11.

Police eventually linked the car the two were seen driving away in to Johnson, and made the arrest when the man was allegedly seen leaving his apartment with the missing girl.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the search of Johnson’s apartment turned up a sickening find.

While executing a search warrant at the apartment, officers discovered paperwork from an abortion clinic.

The young girl confirmed to police that her alleged captor got her pregnant, and then brought her to the clinic to terminate the pregnancy.

It’s unclear if she was forced into the abortion and how she received it in the first place.

Florida has a parental notification law for minors that is supposed to alert guardians of their child’s attempt to get an abortion.

Planned Parenthood notes this law can be circumvented several ways, including if a “medical emergency” exists.

It’s worth pointing out there is no medical emergency where the killing of an unborn baby is necessary to save the life of the mother.

This grisly situation comes as some abortion advocates are fighting to increase abortion access.

The American Civil Liberties Union warned earlier this year — at a time when Johnson was still allegedly abusing his captive — that access to abortion is under attack in Florida.

According to the ACLU, Senate Bill 1774 in Florida would “force” minors to give birth to the children they were carrying.

While the accused man could have found an illegal way to obtain an abortion for his captive, it would likely have been a difficult endeavor. If efforts to obtain an abortion had failed, it’s possible the girl could have been spared further abuse and heartbreak.

Although the ACLU calls the current Florida parental notification laws “restrictive,” the case of the missing teen and her alleged kidnapper prove that if anything, these laws are laughably ineffective.

If conservative lawmakers are unable to completely destroy abortion, keeping it away from underage girls is the least they can do.

For abused and trafficked minors, access abortion can make their experiences even more traumatic.

Regardless, the left will stop at nothing to make the procedure readily available for all, with no stipulations.

