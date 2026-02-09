Share
A view of Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 30, 2026.
A view of Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 30, 2026. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

Docs Reveal Vile Things Leftists Said to Children During Cities Church Riot

 By Michael Austin  February 9, 2026 at 1:19pm
A special agent with the Department of Homeland Security revealed in court documents that leftists who disrupted services at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, made frightening comments to children in the congregation.

The agent said in a Jan. 20 affidavit that the protesters — who interrupted Sunday morning worship because one of the pastors worked with Immigration and Customs Enforcement — told children their parents were “Nazis.”

That particular remark allegedly came from William Kelly — who has harassed conservative churches across the country with expletive-laced language.

Kelly also allegedly asked children, “Do you know your parents are Nazis, they’re going to burn in hell?”

The affidavit also revealed the terror which many children in the congregation felt as parents tried to keep them safe.

One congregant, identified as Victim 6, said that his children were “traumatized.”

Because their “face was on the church’s website,” they feared that protesters would appear at their home.

“Daddy, I thought you were going to die,” one of Victim 6’s children reportedly said.

While children were targeted by the leftists, church leadership was another major target for harassment.

Victim 6 also recalled that an African-American woman shouted at one of the ministers, “EXCUSE ME PASTOR, EXCUSE ME PASTOR,” asking him if he knew he was “harboring” the pastor who worked with ICE.

Justice Department officials have vowed to prosecute the Cities Church rioters for violating federal civil rights law against disrupting First Amendment activities.

They also invoked the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act — also known as the FACE Act — which the Biden administration used to prosecute anti-abortion protesters.

Among the leftist demonstrators federal officials have sought to prosecute is Don Lemon, who engaged in a confrontational interview with one of the pastors.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

