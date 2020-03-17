Scientist with 4 Degrees from MIT Warns 'Deep State' Using Coronavirus Fear-Mongering To Suppress Dissent

A decorated scientist with four degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology believes the coronavirus pandemic is being used by the “Deep State” for its own purposes.

Shiva Ayyadurai said on Twitter that “fear-mongering” over the outbreak is being used to push an agenda.

“As an MIT PhD in Biological Engineering who studies & does research nearly every day on the Immune System, the #coronavirus fear mongering by the Deep State will go down in history as one of the biggest fraud to manipulate economies, suppress dissent, & push MANDATED Medicine!” he said.

— Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email (@va_shiva) March 9, 2020

It is important to note that Ayyadurai did not say the disease is man-made or a hoax.

You should follow the guidelines from doctors, federal, state and local governments and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But what Ayyadurai did say is that some in the government are using the pandemic to frighten people into obedience.

Think about what has transpired in less than a week’s time. We have handed control of nearly everything in our lives to the government.

In many places, they are telling us when we can leave our homes and when we must return to them.

They have decided what events or religious services we can attend, how many people are allowed to be there and which businesses are allowed to stay open.

In the process, the global economy has crashed with the assistance of the media stirring everyone into a mass panic.

People are hoarding and fighting over toilet paper as if it is the cure for COVID-19 and grabbing every canned and dry food they can find.

Again, this is a very real disease and it can be dangerous, particularly to those who are immunocompromised or elderly.

That said, the panic shopping and fear that many of us feel are not helping any of us.

Is Ayyadurai incorrect? If a vaccine for coronavirus was available tomorrow, do you not believe that the government could, and would, mandate that everyone get it?

Many of us would be thrilled to have it. But what about the people who decided that they would not take the vaccine?

Many schools and workplaces already mandate the flu shot. Now imagine the government requiring that citizens take the medicine they are told to.

If it could do that, what else could it force you to do next year? Next decade? Next century?

We all want to be safe, and we want you to be safe and follow the guidelines as we do not know what we are dealing with.

But it would also be wise to be vigilant and see the bigger picture.

The doctor could be way off base, but if he isn’t, that is a frightening prospect.

