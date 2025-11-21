Doctor at the Center of Jasmine Crockett's False Epstein Allegation Suggests Way He Can Get Revenge

Imagine having the name “Jeffrey Epstein” in 2025.

Sure, nobody will ever forget your name. But you will forever be connected — fairly or not — to the Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted pedophile and alleged ringleader of a horrific underage sex-trafficking ring.

But it should be an asterisk, or a funny footnote, at most.

It’s one thing to simply share a name with the disgraced Epstein.

It’s another thing entirely to have your identity genuinely confused for Epstein — especially by an elected official.

For those who pay no attention to outspoken Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, you may not see where this is going.

Crockett set off a firestorm of controversy and mockery when she and her ace research team dug into some Federal Election Commission records to “own” the GOP.

The Texas lawmaker “discovered” that a number of Republicans, including Trump’s current Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Lee Zeldin, had taken money from a Jeffrey Epstein. And “a” is the key word.

While Crockett presented this as a sign that the GOP had been taking money from the disgraced financier, it was actually a sign that the GOP had taken money from a doctor named Jeffrey Epstein.

(Crockett and her team appear to have glossed over the fact that the doctor had donated money after the other Epstein had died in prison.)

Now the good doctor has an ironic plan to get back at Crockett for dragging his name through the mud.

Dr. Jeffrey Epstein — not to be confused with the deceased pedophile — spoke to the New York Post about his recent brush with mistaken infamy.

“Until she said something, it was never an issue,” Dr. Epstein, a neurosurgeon from Long Island, told the New York Post.

And the few times it was an issue before Crockett opened her mouth, Epstein handled those instances with aplomb.

“I say my name and sometimes people will give me a look, or whatever,” he explained.

“I always look at them and say, ‘I don’t understand,’ and I make it like I’m dumb.”

“Listen, that’s my name,” Epstein said.

He continued: “If my name was Jeffrey Dahmer when that whole thing came out — do you think that would be a problem? Listen, anytime a doppelganger is tied to a less-than-desirable, it’s never a good situation.

“But it doesn’t matter to me. I could[n’t] care less.”

But Dr. Epstein clearly cared enough to at least offer to the New York Post an idea about what he could do to Crockett in retaliation.

“I think that I should contribute money to Jasmine Crockett and then let everybody know that she also took money from Jeffrey Epstein,” Epstein said.

It’d be fascinating to see Crockett try and explain that one.

