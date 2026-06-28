Doctor Pushing Puberty Blockers on Teen Boy Was Charged With Possessing Child Porn

A detransitioner revealed that as a teenager he was encouraged to keep using puberty blockers by a pediatric urologist who was later arrested for possessing child pornography.

In a declaration submitted in the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit against the World Professional Association for Transgender Health on Wednesday, Jonni Skinner recounts the time Dr. Bryan Sack told him that hormone therapy was not to blame for his reddening urine.

The detransitioner went on to note that years later “Dr. Sack was arraigned on six felony charges related to possession of ‘child sexually abusive material.’”

Skinner maintains that he first started seeing Sack at age 15 in 2018 after being referred to the urologist by an endocrinologist at a “gender clinic,” in a section of his declaration titled “My Health Deteriorated on Transition Drugs.”

At the time, the teenage boy had been taking multiple transition drugs, including the puberty blocker Histrelin.

He says that while taking the drug prescribed by the first doctor, his urine became “strawberry colored” and seemed to “contain flakes of skin,” according to the declaration. He also experienced urinary accidents in school, significant appetite loss, “hot flashes, night sweats,” genital pain, “and full-body Charlie horses” — side effects that “made it impossible” for him to ride his bike.

Skinner writes in the court document that Sack “did not give” him “any useful advice or prescription” after the patient and his mother informed him of the side effects.

“My mother asked him if there were any connection between transition drugs and hematuria or incontinence,” the detransitioner recounts. “Dr. Sack insisted the answer was no. He said that these drugs had been used for decades.”

Skinner and Sack each did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

Sack in early June pleaded not guilty to federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography depicting a minor under the age of 12, according to local outlet WTOL.

Authorities arrested him months earlier after executing a search warrant on his Michigan home, CBS News reported. Sack was working at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Toledo, Ohio, which immediately fired him upon learning of the arrest.

Investigators found multiple nude pictures of prepubescent minor females in sexually suggestive poses were tied to an email address and screen name associated with Sack, according to the criminal complaint against the urologist.

Sack wrote in Skinner’s medical chart that he suspected the boy’s “symptoms are secondary to dysfunctional social voiding / holding onto urine,” adding this was the case “due to issues with bathroom use at school,” according to the declaration. The pediatric urologist referred to Skinner using female pronouns in the chart.

Skinner said that after Sack diagnosed his “social voiding,” his school exhorted the biologically male student to use the girls’ bathroom and cut off his access from the nurse’s office.

“Finally I got the puberty blocker removed from my arm in late 2018 when I was almost 16,” the detransitioner writes in the declaration. “Within a few months I stopped urinating blood.”

The Mayo Clinic lists dozens of possible side effects of Histrelin, including “bloody” and “dark urine,” as well as joint, muscle, and chest pain.

Skinner describes himself in the declaration as an autistic homosexual man who grew up in small town Michigan.

“In hindsight I think of my effeminacy as natural — lots of gay men like me have similar childhood memories,” he contended in the declaration. “But at the time I understood from adults that my gender-nonconformity was a symptom of autism, which I had been diagnosed with around age 4. They said I was confused about being a boy.”

Children with autism are well known to be significantly overrepresented in the population of minors subjected to sex changes.

The FTC and the states of Alaska, Iowa, Nebraska, and Texas brought their federal lawsuit against WPATH on Wednesday, arguing that the transgender medical organization deceived minors such as Skinner into receiving sex changes in order to turn a profit.

“WPATH’s professional members have profited immensely from the organization’s work. But this profit has come at the expense of children and their parents,” the suit alleged. “WPATH has made false, misleading, or unsubstantiated statements — both in the SOC and other public-facing materials — regarding medical consensus and medical necessity, as well as the safety and efficacy of medical transition.”

WPATH members worked together to coerce a “developmentally delayed” young adult into a sex change procedure, the DCNF first reported in August 2025.

In April, Skinner testified in front of the California Senate Judiciary Committee, during which he notably confronted Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener. The lawmaker is a well known proponent of child sex changes who is now running for former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s seat in Congress.

“The medical and mental health providers didn’t bother to ask why I felt the way I did,” Skinner told the California Senate while denouncing Wiener’s legislation targeting conversion therapy. “They poisoned my body with blockers and hormones, arresting my puberty and messing with my development. The result? I’m a 23-year-old gay man who’s never had an orgasm and may never experience one.”

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