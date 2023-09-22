Share
Doctor Says There's No Way Biden Would Pass Mental Competency Test

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 22, 2023 at 9:35am
How bad are President Joe Biden’s diminishing cognitive returns? One prominent psychiatrist said she wouldn’t trust him to pass a basic mental evaluation.

In an interview on “Real America’s Voice” last week, Dr. Carole Lieberman — who has appeared on Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Phil, Fox News, CNN and many other venues, according to her website — said voters shouldn’t simply focus on the fact Biden is an octogenarian.

Lieberman said there is “talk about Biden being too old to run, which isn’t really the case.”

“It’s not about his being too old,” she said. “There are people a lot older who have their marbles and are very intelligent and know history and are able to know how to put this country in a good direction.

“So it’s not age. … It’s about his competency,” Lieberman continued. “If he took the test that I was offering him — this mini-mental status test, or some other kind of test of competency — there’s no way he would pass.”

She even said Biden wouldn’t be able to answer the question, “Who is the president of the United States?”



As for the test Lieberman was referring to, the mini-mental state exam is “an 11-question measure that tests five areas of cognitive function: orientation, registration, attention and calculation, recall, and language,” according to the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing.

The full interview with Lieberman is here:


Now, as for why Lieberman doesn’t believe that Biden could pass the MMSE or a similar test — well, let’s work backwards, shall we?

Perfectly fine.

Naturally, Biden isn’t going to submit to any kind of mental evaluation and his administration is going to keep covering for him — doctoring official White House transcripts, ushering him away from reporters, ending news conferences early, those sorts of things.

And yet liberals will bring up Donald Trump’s age and mental fitness. After seeing Biden in action for this many years, however, the country can see that it’s not the number that counts. It’s how with it the person is.

Lieberman is right: With Biden, you might actually have to wait for him to remember who the president is. By the time he comes up with a response, one can only hope the answer has changed.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
