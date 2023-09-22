How bad are President Joe Biden’s diminishing cognitive returns? One prominent psychiatrist said she wouldn’t trust him to pass a basic mental evaluation.

In an interview on “Real America’s Voice” last week, Dr. Carole Lieberman — who has appeared on Oprah Winfrey, Dr. Phil, Fox News, CNN and many other venues, according to her website — said voters shouldn’t simply focus on the fact Biden is an octogenarian.

Lieberman said there is “talk about Biden being too old to run, which isn’t really the case.”

“It’s not about his being too old,” she said. “There are people a lot older who have their marbles and are very intelligent and know history and are able to know how to put this country in a good direction.

“So it’s not age. … It’s about his competency,” Lieberman continued. “If he took the test that I was offering him — this mini-mental status test, or some other kind of test of competency — there’s no way he would pass.”

She even said Biden wouldn’t be able to answer the question, “Who is the president of the United States?”







As for the test Lieberman was referring to, the mini-mental state exam is “an 11-question measure that tests five areas of cognitive function: orientation, registration, attention and calculation, recall, and language,” according to the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing.

The full interview with Lieberman is here:



Now, as for why Lieberman doesn’t believe that Biden could pass the MMSE or a similar test — well, let’s work backwards, shall we?

Biden’s brain freezes during his UN speech: “The 21st century, 21st century results…” pic.twitter.com/hAJ1CiHH4U — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 19, 2023

BIDEN: “The Indian looks at John Wayne and points to the Union soldier and says, ‘He’s a lying, dog-faced pony soldier!’ Well, there’s a lot of lying, dog-faced pony soldiers out there about global warming!” pic.twitter.com/d98IdhKLRA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 10, 2023

“Jackie, where’s Jackie?,” Joe Biden says about Rep. Jackie Walorski who died in a car accident a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/khdiesmEsx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022

Joe Biden: “There’s a lot more Republicans out there taking credit for the new bridges and the bldhyindclapding than actually voted for it.” pic.twitter.com/8p2bXtVwU1 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 23, 2022



Perfectly fine.

Naturally, Biden isn’t going to submit to any kind of mental evaluation and his administration is going to keep covering for him — doctoring official White House transcripts, ushering him away from reporters, ending news conferences early, those sorts of things.

And yet liberals will bring up Donald Trump’s age and mental fitness. After seeing Biden in action for this many years, however, the country can see that it’s not the number that counts. It’s how with it the person is.

Lieberman is right: With Biden, you might actually have to wait for him to remember who the president is. By the time he comes up with a response, one can only hope the answer has changed.

