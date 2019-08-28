Doctor Says Transgender Treatments Given to Kids Are 'Actually Causing a Disease'

As the transgender movement continues to advance in Hollywood, woke parent groups, American universities and finally doctor’s offices, reluctance to altering children’s developmental paths is decreasing.

Where toddlers’ declarations of gender fluidity were once dismissed as nonsensical imaginings, now woke parents take a 3-year-old’s announcement that she is, in fact, a boy as gospel truth.

But not all parents are woke parents, and many are worried that playing fast and loose with biology might have a downside.

Dr. Michael Laidlaw agrees with some of those concerns and is speaking out.

Laidlaw is a private practice endocrinologist in Rocklin, California. Endocrinologists study glands and hormones, including the hormones that tell children’s bodies to undergo puberty based on their biological sex.

In an interview with PJ Media, Laidlaw put his professional reputation on the line in an honest discussion about what’s happening medically in the transgender movement.

Laidlaw sounded an alarm about so-called treatments that involve “puberty-blocking” drugs that stop children from going through the natural process of puberty.

“I call it a development blocker — it’s actually causing a disease,” Laidlaw said. The name of the disease is hypogonadotropic hypogonadism.

In most cases, the disease occurs when the nervous system doesn’t properly trigger reproductive glands to make the hormones needed for puberty, effectively stopping the child from further developing physically into his biological sex.

“We’re talking about what in nature is a rare condition,” Laidlaw said. “In the United States, if someone has this condition it’s going to be recognized and treated so the long-term results are unknown. It’s an area that needs to be explored further.”

If that statement didn’t send a chill down your back, you weren’t paying attention.

Laidlaw’s point is that doctors are intentionally creating a condition normally considered as a disease and effectively refusing to treat that disease (since the disease, in this case, is part of the cure according to the woke crowd).

That means that the long-term effects of inducing and then not treating the disease are unknown.

Medically, the risk is enormous. Without a full body of research on induced hypogonadotropic hypogonadism, no one can say with any certainty what will happen to these children as the years pass.

Will their reproductive systems work properly in the long run? Does artificially altering hormones result in brain chemistry issues like depression or anxiety or even worse? Will cancer emerge?

These questions are unanswerable at this time because the research hasn’t been completed. It’s barely even started.

I’m a parent. If either of my children came to me complaining of a feeling 1) that would likely go away on its own and 2) the treatment of which was brand new, highly chemically invasive and unstudied in its totality, I wouldn’t be booking a doctor’s appointment that same day.

Many parents, however, do just that. They embrace the idea and the treatment, often using their children to virtue signal.

Parents have a responsibility to protect their children from circumstances which would prevent their development into biologically healthy adults, and they have a responsibility to guide their children in ways that reflect reality.

Embracing transgender treatments for otherwise healthy children is a complete betrayal of both responsibilities because it presents obvious risks to the child’s health.

Children deserve better than parents who put wokeness, virtue signaling and avant-garde psychological theory ahead of reliable methods of parenting.

It’s possible that one day, drugs inducing hypogonadotropic hypogonadism and the psychological outcomes associated with those drugs will be fully studied and found safe.

It’s possible that one day the psychological repercussions of modifying a child’s biology will be proven to not be detrimental.

I don’t think either of those days are likely to come, but regardless of my own beliefs, those days certainly aren’t today.

