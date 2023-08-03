Share
Commentary

Doctor Says Trump's Health Is 'Complete Opposite' of Biden's: 'It's Not About Age'

 By Rachel Emmanuel  August 3, 2023 at 7:44am
Share

In every aspect of life, there are conventional norms, and then there are exceptional people who defy those norms.

An NBC article in 2018 listed the so-called normal signs of aging, including the increased risk of dementia in the late 70s, and a greater risk of falling in the 80s. The article almost feels like they used Joe Biden as the subject. However, the article also says that these “normal” signs of aging happen often, but not always, as one ages.

Joe Biden is a normal 80-year-old. Donald Trump is not. And any unbiased observer can tell the difference.

In a recent interview with Benny Johnson, host of the “Benny Show’ Podcast,” former White House doctor and current Congressman from Texas, Rep. Ronny Jackson explained that age is not the only factor while determining fitness.

Trending:
Trump's New Indictment Exposes Mike Pence's Secret Notes of Conversations


“He’s the complete opposite as far as his cognitive ability goes from President Biden,” Jackson said. “What you see happening with President Biden, it happens to everyone at some point in their life as they get older. It happens to some people in their 60s, it happens to some people after they’re 100 years old.”

“We all know people that we’ve met that are 100 years old, that are as sharp as a tack,” Jackson added.

“Donald J. Trump is as sharp as he’s ever been,” Jackson said. “His memory is incredible; he can walk up in front of the press and he can just, unprompted, without any talkers or anything, just stand there and talk to them for two hours about any subject they want.”

“Joe Biden couldn’t do that for two minutes,” he said. “So there’s a big difference between these two men and their cognitive ability. President Trump is totally sound of mind and he’s physically in good shape too.”

Do you agree with Dr. Ronny Jackson?

“He’s definitely in shape to lead this country for another four years, and that’s what we need right now,” the former doctor to Trump said.

That’s great news for Trump, but it really didn’t take a physician to tell us that.

We’ve all seen videos of Trump standing in the heat of a rally and just talking for two hours with no sign of tiredness or slowing down.


Contrast that with Joe Biden sleep talking through a meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister, and calling on a dead Congresswoman during an event.

Related:
Judge in Trump's Jan. 6 Case Worked at Same Law Firm as Hunter Biden During His Time There


Trump’s staff used to say their boss never sleeps.


Joe Biden often calls a lid in the morning and isn’t seen for the rest of the day.


And need we talk more about the constant falling, the special accommodations for Air Force One stairs, and the Sketchers slip-ons?


Age isn’t the most important factor when choosing the president, but strength and cognitive ability definitely rank high up there when you’re going to be the leader of the free world for four years.

Between the two contenders, it’s evident that though they are close in age,  time has caught up with Biden while Trump is still zipping through life at warp speed in a time zone of his own.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Rachel Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.




Doctor Says Trump's Health Is 'Complete Opposite' of Biden's: 'It's Not About Age'
Businessman Sat in Jail for Donations to Biden - Now, He's Blasting Hunter's Plea Deal
Trump Indictment Pattern Emerges as Jack Smith Announces Third Set of Charges
Thanks to Biden Admin, Starting Today You'll No Longer Be Allowed to Buy These Types of Light Bulbs
Convicted Infant Killer Has His Execution Suspended by Newsom, Moved to Women's Prison and Reportedly Awaiting Taxpayer-Funded Trans Surgery
See more...

Conversation