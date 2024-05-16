Doctor Who Had Terminal Diagnosis Becomes Cancer-Free After First-of-Its-Kind Treatment

A renowned Australian pathologist and oncologist is cancer-free a year after he became the first subject of his own experimental therapy to fight an aggressive form of brain cancer that claims most of its victims in less than a year.

University of Sydney professor Richard Scolyer was traveling throughout Europe last May when he suffered a seizure in Poland, The New York Post reported.

After an MRI back in Australia, the respected doctor received a terminal diagnosis.

The type of glioblastoma — an aggressive and terminal form of brain cancer — that he had meant he had roughly one year to live, or so he was told.

Scolyer shared on his social media platform X Monday that a year after his diagnosis, he was cancer-free.

I had brain #MRI scan last Thursday looking for recurrent #glioblastoma (&/or treatment complications). I found out yesterday that there is still no sign of recurrence. I couldn’t be happier!!!!! Thank you to the fabulous team looking after me so well especially my wife Katie &… pic.twitter.com/WdqZKLDvge — Professor Richard Scolyer AO (@ProfRScolyerMIA) May 13, 2024

The doctor’s own groundbreaking work on a different form of cancer, melanoma, is credited with his survival.

The BBC, which interviewed Scolyer on Tuesday, reported his work on successfully eliminating melanoma in nearly half of his patients is being used on him.

Do you think there will be a cure for cancer? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 85% (882 Votes) No: 15% (151 Votes)

His approach to immunotherapy “uses the body’s immune system to attack cancer cells, has dramatically improved outcomes for advanced melanoma patients globally,” the BBC reported.

Half of Scolyer’s melanoma patients have been cured of skin cancer, while only 10 percent of most people struggling with the aggressive cancer report beating it for good.

Now, following his Monday MRI, the 57-year-old is beating the odds with his own cancer. He told the BBC he was anxious about his one-year checkup.

“To be honest, I was more nervous than I have been for any previous scan,” he said. “I’m just thrilled and delighted… couldn’t be happier.”

“I’m the best I have felt for yonks (a long time),” Scolyer told the BBC. “It certainly doesn’t mean that my brain cancer is cured … but it’s just nice to know that it hasn’t come back yet, so I’ve still got some more time to enjoy my life with my wife Katie and my three wonderful kids.”

The husband and father of three also said he was “proud” of his medical team – those who were “willing to take the risk in going down this path.”

Scolyer and his colleague at Melanoma Institute Australia, oncologist Georgina Long, worked together to craft a care plan they thought might work for him. There were a few bumps in the road.

The doctor suffered seizures, pneumonia and liver issues. But so far, the results are self-evident.

Scolyer shared his hope that his own success with immunotherapy to treat cancer can lead to more success in others.

“[It] provides some hope that maybe this is a direction that’s worth investigating more formally,” Scolyer said.

Oncologist Roger Stupp, an expert who specializes in the treatment of glioblastoma, told the BBC he wants to see how Scolyer is doing later this year before he becomes too excited about the groundbreaking approach to treating the brain cancer that claims the lives of so many.

While Stupp found Monday’s MRI results “encouraging,” he said he wants to see how Scolyer is doing in another six to 12 months.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.