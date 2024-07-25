President Joe Biden’s latest address to the nation is causing serious concern among many Americans, including some medical professionals who are now speaking out.

In the Wednesday speech, Biden spoke about not only his withdrawal from the 2024 race, but his plans to stay on as the sitting president.

This was Biden’s first address to Americans after dropping out of the forthcoming presidential election and it did not inspire confidence in his ability to continue leading the nation.

While simply observing the president during a televised speech is not enough to make a diagnosis, some red flags were obvious enough that doctors were able to pick up on them.

Talking to Fox News Digital after Biden’s address, Dr. Marc Siegel expressed concern about the president’s emotions.

“It is a very emotional time for him and he isn’t showing it,” Siegel said, adding he may simply be “depressed and shocked” about the recent developments in his political career.

“How can he quote from the Declaration [of Independence] without much conviction?” Siegel asked. “I feel bad for him and for us.”

Although Biden’s speech wasn’t perfect, it was worlds better than his performance at the debate against former President Donald Trump that sparked the derailment of his reelection campaign.

The reason that another doctor proposed could be the easier format.

Is Biden mentally capable of running the country? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (1 Votes) No: 99% (127 Votes)

Dr. Robert Lufkin, also speaking to Fox, noted that Biden’s previous stumbles could be due to a number of reasons, including sleep deprivation or neurological degeneration.

According to Lufkin, a teleprompter setup in the Oval Office would be “less demanding than the more spontaneous Q&A debate format of some of his previous events.”

“That format is much less challenging and less likely to uncover pathology than a more rigorous Q&A exchange or debate format,” Lufkin added.

Videos of Biden’s Wednesday night stumbles are now making the rounds on social media platforms.

The first minute is painful to watch as the president slurs and stumbles his way through the opening. It doesn’t get any better from there.

Joe Biden mumbles his way through the beginning of his presidential address on withdrawing from the 2024 race: “In the defense of democracy, which is at stake, I think is more important than any title..” pic.twitter.com/ckYdXMxi1Q — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 25, 2024

While we’re not seeing total cognitive meltdowns as we’ve noted from Biden before, the issues he has with a simple teleprompter-led address casts major doubt on his ability to handle to challenges of the Oval Office for the remainder of his term.

In one video, the president appears to struggle with a teleprompter while reading a simple Benjamin Franklin quote.

Biden struggles to follow the teleprompter in his first address to the nation after dropping out of the presidential race: pic.twitter.com/uQEAlj653q — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 25, 2024

Joe Biden is no longer running for reelection, but that doesn’t mean he is harmless to America.

The sitting president still has many months to go until handing over the White House, and it’s becoming clearer than ever that he may not be up for this challenge.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.