This Doctor’s Decision to Write His Own Name on His Scrub Cap Changed Medicine Forever

An Australian doctor took what was initially an uncomfortable approach to addressing what he saw as a serious problem in life-and-death hospital situations.

After Dr. Rob Hackett implemented his answer to forgotten names and mistaken identity in the operating room, however, it soon began to catch on among his colleagues.

The Sydney anesthetist printed his first name and position prominently on his red scrub cap, removing any doubt about who he was or why he was there. That simple fix, he said, has cleared up considerable confusion when seconds count.

Hackett told the Sydney Morning Herald that the hardest part was walking into a surgery the first time with the bold letters on full display.

“You look a little daft because not everyone is doing it,” he said.

Then there were the critics.

“There were some snide remarks like, ‘Can’t remember your name,'” he said.

After six months of observing the reaction to his easy fix, those critics are largely silent. Many of his colleagues, across Australia and the world, have adopted a version of his remedy.

Proponents of displaying names and positions prominently on the uniforms of medical professionals say the simple safety measure could reduce the chances of a mistake or a potentially life-threatening delay.

Not only do surgical masks obscure even recognizable faces, but experts note that clinicians often travel, which means hospital staff might not immediately know the identity of the people working alongside them.

“When you work across four or five hospitals and with hundreds of people, I’d say 75 percent of staff I walk past I don’t know their name,” Hackett said. “It’s quite awkward.”

He recalled a recent surgery during which he was surrounded by staff he did not know.

“I struggled to even ask to be passed some gloves because the person I was pointing to thought I was pointing to the person behind him,” he said.

Hackett’s supporters have latched on to his cause with a social media challenge. Health care providers using the hashtag #TheatreCapChallenge continue to share images of themselves wearing identifying scrub caps.

The challenge gained international popularity with surgical staff publicly adopting the policy, at least informally, across Europe and the Americas.

Hackett believes the simple addition to his uniform has ultimately made it easier to perform in demanding situations.

“It’s so much easier to coordinate when you know everyone’s names,” he said. “It’s great for camaraderie and it’s great for patients as well.”

