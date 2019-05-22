Doctors in Nevada Would No Longer Have To Warn Women About ‘Emotional Implications’ of Abortion If This Bill Becomes Law

The Nevada Assembly passed a bill Tuesday that would change state laws and no longer require doctors to inform women about “emotional implications” of an abortion.

The legislation would still require doctors to explain potential risks of the operation, the procedure and post-operation care.

Doctors would also no longer have to obtain written consent before an abortion — only “informed consent,” according to the bill, and would not be required to have written certification about the woman’s age or marital status, CNN reported.

The bill passed with a 27-13 vote, mostly on a party line.

“When the rest of the country may feel hopeless, may feel bleak, they should look to Nevada as the shining beacon that we are for women’s rights,” Democratic State Sen. Yvanna Cancela said, according to The Associated Press.

Republican Assemblywomen Jill Tolles, however, was against the measure.

“I don’t support criminal penalties for women who have an abortion,” Tolles said, according to The Reno Gazette Journal. “If that was all this bill did, I would support it. However, this bill goes beyond cleaning up antiquated laws.”

“Without the provision requiring a physician to ask the age of a patient, we may be missing clear red flags of abuse and trafficking,” she continued.

The Assembly that passed the bill is majority female. Nevada made history by having the most women elected as state legislators, with 23 women in Assembly and 10 in the state Senate, totaling 52 percent.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a controversial bill May 15 that bans nearly all abortions.

Abortions would still be legal if a mother’s life is threatened due to the pregnancy or because of a fatal fetal anomaly.

The Nevada abortion bill goes to the Senate before heading to the desk of Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, an open supporter of abortion issues.

Cancela, Tolles and Sisolak were not immediately available for comment.

