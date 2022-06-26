Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, many on the left swiftly reacted with anger and even threats. Now, one doctor’s immediate reaction to the decision may have put her job in jeopardy.

Early Sunday morning, the Twitter account Libs of TikTok shared a tweet from a doctor who reportedly worked at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, Illinois.

In an apparent response to the Supreme Court’s decision, she said she planned to withhold treatment from certain patients.

“I prescribe meds.. I can also choose not to prescribe them,” the doctor wrote on Twitter. “So…from now on.. if you are a white male who votes conservative, your penis needs to ask God for the power to rise. No more Viagra.”

Multiple social media users in the comments called on the doctor to immediately have her medical license revoked.

A few hours after Libs of TikTok shared the post, the official Twitter account of Sarah Bush Lincoln commented on the post and made its position clear.

“This is not the practice of Sarah Bush Lincoln,” the account wrote. “We provide care to everyone regardless of gender, sexual orientation, race religious, etc. This is being addressed. Thank you for bringing it to our attention.”

In a separate post, the health center confirmed it was investigating the matter.

Like this doctor, many on the left issued threats both before and after the Supreme Court ruling. Some of them followed through on vows to commit violence.

According to KTLA-TV, 30-year-old Michael Ortiz was arrested Friday after allegedly attacking a police officer with a torch. The officer was taken to a hospital with burn injuries.

LAPD Chief Michael Moore said he supports the First Amendment, but it does not protect against violence and other crimes.

“I condemn the violence against officers that occurred last night and into today,” Moore said according to KTLA.

“Individuals participating in such criminal activity are not exercising their 1st Amendment rights in protest of the Supreme Court decision, rather, they are acting as criminals.”

