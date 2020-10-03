President Donald Trump’s medical team cleared the air with regard to establishment media speculation and rumors about his condition after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus and hospitalized this week.

A CNN report Friday evening on “Anderson Cooper 360,” for example, inferred the president was dealing with significant respiratory issues, as well as other symptoms.

But a news briefing held by Trump’s doctors outside of Walter Reed Medical Center on Saturday dispelled rumors regarding the president’s health.

“This morning the president is doing very well,” said physician to the president Dr. Sean Conley, a commander in the U.S. Navy. “At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made.”

“Thursday, [Trump] had a mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue — all of which are resolving and improving,” Conley added.

The president has also been fever-free since Friday, Conley said.

Conley added that the decision to hospitalize the president was made as a “precautionary measure.”

Dr. Sean Dooley, another member of Trump’s medical team, said the president is “in exceptionally good spirits,” and added that Trump told him, “I feel like I could walk out of here today.”

When fielding questions from reporters, Conley dispelled rumors, such as the one reported by CNN, about Trump’s condition.

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta had claimed on the network Friday that a Trump campaign source informed him the president was having difficulty breathing and was also dealing with extreme fatigue.

“I talked to a Trump campaign adviser just a short while ago who said that this is serious, that the president has been having some trouble breathing, that he’s been very fatigued today, very tired,” Acosta told Cooper.

Acosta went on to claim another source told him there were “serious concerns” in Trump’s inner circle about the president’s condition. Acosta did not name his sources.

Jim Acosta just now on CNN: “I talked to a Trump campaign advisor a short while ago that said this is serious. That the president has been having some trouble breathing, that he’s been very fatigued today, very tired.” pic.twitter.com/PciehG4IUg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 3, 2020

The CNN correspondent made sure to point out prior to his on-air conversation with Cooper that Trump, who has an active case of the coronavirus, did not take questions from reporters while en route to Walter Reed on Friday evening.

Trump did not stop for questions pic.twitter.com/YQhfHcAeYv — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 2, 2020

Conley’s remarks Saturday challenged the veracity of Acosta’s reporting, although not directly.

According to Conley, Trump has not been having any trouble breathing.

Currently, Trump has no need for supplemental oxygen, Conley said. The president is currently undergoing a regiment of remdesivir antiviral therapy, he added.

The doctor went on to say that Trump’s vital signs are normal, and that aside from being male, 74 and moderately overweight, the president is not considered to be at high risk for complications from the coronavirus.

Conley would not give a timetable for when Trump can return to the White House, but did confirm he is working from the presidential suite at Walter Reed.

