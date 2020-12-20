Login
DOD Refuses To Respond Directly After Picture of Silver Cube-Like UFO Is Leaked

By Randy DeSoto
Published December 20, 2020 at 1:08pm
The Department of Defense has refused to respond directly to an inquiry about a leaked picture of a purported mysterious silver cube-like object hovering high above the ocean reportedly taken from a U.S. Navy fighter jet.

The Debrief reported early this month that the photo, taken by the jet’s pilot on his personal cellphone, came from a 2018 intelligence report about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, called UAPs by the department.

“According to three U.S. officials who had seen it, the photo showed an unidentified silver ‘cube-shaped’ object. The report is said to have indicated the object was ‘hovering’ or completely motionless when military pilots encountered it,” the news outlet recounted.

“All three officials agreed that based on the photo, the object appeared to be at an altitude of roughly 30,000 to 35,000 feet and approximately 1,000 feet from the fighter jet.”

The photo was taken from the cockpit of an F/A-18 fighter jet.

“In decades with the [Intelligence Community], I’ve never seen anything like this,” an intelligence official told The Debrief.

The UAP report expressly stated the sighting in question could represent “alien” or “non-human” technology.

Do you believe in extraterrestrial life?

Another photograph said to be in the report shows an unidentifiable triangular aircraft.

It also was snapped by an F/A-18 pilot, who was flying off the East Coast of the United States.

“Two officials that received the report said the photo was taken after the triangular craft emerged from the ocean and began to ascend straight upwards at a 90-degree angle,” according to The Debrief.

The document about UAPs reportedly “went viral” among the intelligence community, according to an intelligence official who read it.

Mystery Wire reached out to the DOD for reaction to the publication of the photo.

“I have nothing for you on that. I am not going to comment on whether something was or was not in a classified intelligence report,” said Sue Gough, of the DOD’s public affairs office.

“In general, regarding UAPs, to maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of reports, observations or examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP.”

In August, the DOD established an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF), which is being overseen by the Department of the Navy.

“The Department of Defense established the UAPTF to improve its understanding of, and gain insight into, the nature and origins of UAPs,” a news release said. “The mission of the task force is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
