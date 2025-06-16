Dodgers Great's Little Adjustment to His 'Pride' Hat Has Christians Cheering, LGBT Crowd Fuming

The story never changes: woke liberals tolerate everything except differing views. Incredibly, they seem unable to understand or accept the fact that Christians will not celebrate “pride.”

On Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers held “Pride Night” to mark the LGBT community’s annual “pride” month.

During the game, a 6-2 loss to the rival San Francisco Giants, cameras caught Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, a future Hall of Famer and one of the most accomplished hurlers in franchise history, sporting a ball cap with a Bible verse written next to the team’s special “pride” logo, prompting outrage from “tolerant” woke liberals while at the same time earning praise from Christians on the social media platform X.

For “Pride Night” the Dodgers wore their traditional blue hats featuring a rainbow-colored “LA” logo.

Kershaw, however, had written “GEN 9:12-16” in white next to the special logo. That abbreviation, of course, referred to a passage in the Book of Genesis in which God identified the rainbow as the sign of His covenant with the earth and with “every living creature of all flesh” (Genesis 9:12-16).

One simply cannot imagine anything more “tolerant” or “inclusive” than that kind of divine covenant.

Nonetheless, woke liberals on X seethed over Kershaw’s defiance of their religion.

“Just wear the hat. Be a tolerant Christian and accept that there are others who believe differently than you,” one “tolerant” liberal X user wrote, thereby refusing to tolerate Kershaw’s different beliefs.

Clayton Kershaw will always be a Dodger great, but it’s things like this that make him a lot less likable. Just wear the hat. Be a tolerant Christian and accept that there are others who believe differently than you. pic.twitter.com/BHBeRrCYIx — cal west (@cw_cardenas) June 14, 2025

Meanwhile, another X user made the common liberal error of asserting that “love thy neighbor” means “endorse everything your neighbor says and does as long as it pays homage to the demon ‘pride.'”

Clayton Kershaw feels so uncomfortable supporting the LGBTQ+ Dodger fans he seemingly felt the need to have a chapter and verse stitched on his Pride edition Dodger cap. Sadly the part of the Bible he’s drawing attention to is how the Old Testament God created the rainbow that… pic.twitter.com/lzhjAvDLqF — Hear in LA (@hearinladotcom) June 15, 2025

Others resorted to the usual claptrap about hatred, bigotry, homophobia, and transphobia.

Where’s your bible verse today, Clayton?

Kershaw knows there’s no love like Christian hate. He’s a bigot and it’ll be a stain on his soul forever.

Kike is the only real one on the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/GuB2IrOx8u — Wes (@TheOriginalWes) June 16, 2025

If you see Clayton Kershaw putting that bible verse on his hat as an expression of faith and not blatant homophobia / transphobia, I’d ask you to think more critically about it and then most likely be disappointed by the outcome — Austin Cain-Reach (@reach_baseball) June 15, 2025

Fortunately, Kershaw appeared to receive far more support than criticism from X users.

“Incredible things are happening,” prominent conservative commentator Benny Johnson wrote.

Incredible things are happening. The LA Dodgers forced pagan ‘pride month’ activism on their team with rainbow logos. Star Pitcher Clayton Kershaw took matters into his own hands and wrote Genesis 9:12-16 on his Pride hat to remind everyone that the rainbow is God’s creation… pic.twitter.com/7VHA4JRbAt — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 15, 2025

“In a culture that pushes a narrative that goes against your beliefs, be a Clayton Kershaw. One of my favorite pitchers. One of my favorite Christian athletes,” another user wrote.

In a culture that pushes a narrative that goes against your beliefs, be a Clayton Kershaw. One of my favorite pitchers. One of my favorite Christian athletes. https://t.co/WE2bXvbXJH — Corry Duncan (@duncan_corry) June 14, 2025

Indeed, Christians found a variety of ways to express appreciation for Kershaw’s courage.

Clayton Kershaw reminding everyone what the rainbow really represents.

Genesis 9:12-17 God bless him. pic.twitter.com/xdoVConPSM — Robert Jordan (@knavishknight) June 14, 2025

Shoutout to Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who wrote Genesis 9:12-16 on his Pride hat to remind everyone that the rainbow is a sign of God’s covenant 👏 pic.twitter.com/YMJAlxlNU7 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) June 14, 2025

Christians are taking the culture back. ❤️ The LA Dodgers pushed Pride Month with rainbow logos—but star pitcher Clayton Kershaw responded by writing Genesis 9:12–16 on his cap, reclaiming the rainbow as God’s covenant sign: “And God said, ‘I have set my rainbow in the… pic.twitter.com/lhNlBxj97L — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) June 15, 2025

Wow. LA Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw wrote Genesis 9:12–16 on his Pride hat, reminding everyone that the rainbow is a sign of God’s covenant. We need more of this. Jesus is Lord. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/cMq5lRyZ4q — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) June 14, 2025

The bottom line is this: To a Christian, there is no greater sin than pride. Sexual immorality, in whatever form, pales in comparison.

To those who think “pride” has to do with “love,” you are deceived. If it involved love, we would join you in celebration. But “pride” always means “self-obsession.” It means trying to set oneself up as a god. And that impulse comes straight from Hell.

Thus, by wearing a “pride” hat inscribed with a Bible verse that identified the rainbow as a symbol of God’s covenant, Kershaw highlighted the extent to which “Pride Night” or “pride” month or “pride” in general represents a direct and deliberate affront to everyone who views the universe through a Christian lens. And for that he deserves thanks.

