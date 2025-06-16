Share
Dodgers Great's Little Adjustment to His 'Pride' Hat Has Christians Cheering, LGBT Crowd Fuming

 By Michael Schwarz  June 16, 2025 at 9:12am
The story never changes: woke liberals tolerate everything except differing views. Incredibly, they seem unable to understand or accept the fact that Christians will not celebrate “pride.”

On Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers held “Pride Night” to mark the LGBT community’s annual “pride” month.

During the game, a 6-2 loss to the rival San Francisco Giants, cameras caught Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, a future Hall of Famer and one of the most accomplished hurlers in franchise history, sporting a ball cap with a Bible verse written next to the team’s special “pride” logo, prompting outrage from “tolerant” woke liberals while at the same time earning praise from Christians on the social media platform X.

For “Pride Night” the Dodgers wore their traditional blue hats featuring a rainbow-colored “LA” logo.

Kershaw, however, had written “GEN 9:12-16” in white next to the special logo. That abbreviation, of course, referred to a passage in the Book of Genesis in which God identified the rainbow as the sign of His covenant with the earth and with “every living creature of all flesh” (Genesis 9:12-16).

One simply cannot imagine anything more “tolerant” or “inclusive” than that kind of divine covenant.

Nonetheless, woke liberals on X seethed over Kershaw’s defiance of their religion.

“Just wear the hat. Be a tolerant Christian and accept that there are others who believe differently than you,” one “tolerant” liberal X user wrote, thereby refusing to tolerate Kershaw’s different beliefs.

Should athletes be forced to wear clothing that conflicts with their Christian beliefs?

Meanwhile, another X user made the common liberal error of asserting that “love thy neighbor” means “endorse everything your neighbor says and does as long as it pays homage to the demon ‘pride.'”

Others resorted to the usual claptrap about hatred, bigotry, homophobia, and transphobia.

Fortunately, Kershaw appeared to receive far more support than criticism from X users.

“Incredible things are happening,” prominent conservative commentator Benny Johnson wrote.

“In a culture that pushes a narrative that goes against your beliefs, be a Clayton Kershaw. One of my favorite pitchers. One of my favorite Christian athletes,” another user wrote.

Indeed, Christians found a variety of ways to express appreciation for Kershaw’s courage.

The bottom line is this: To a Christian, there is no greater sin than pride. Sexual immorality, in whatever form, pales in comparison.

To those who think “pride” has to do with “love,” you are deceived. If it involved love, we would join you in celebration. But “pride” always means “self-obsession.” It means trying to set oneself up as a god. And that impulse comes straight from Hell.

Thus, by wearing a “pride” hat inscribed with a Bible verse that identified the rainbow as a symbol of God’s covenant, Kershaw highlighted the extent to which “Pride Night” or “pride” month or “pride” in general represents a direct and deliberate affront to everyone who views the universe through a Christian lens. And for that he deserves thanks.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
