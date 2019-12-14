SECTIONS
Dodgy Biden Refuses To Address Ukraine Comment, Then Seems To Blame Trump for El Paso Shooting

By Jack Davis
Published December 14, 2019 at 11:50am
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was happy to talk about President Donald Trump during a Texas campaign stop this week.

The issue of Ukraine? Not so much.

The former vice president made a stop in San Antonio on Friday for a rally and a fundraiser. During his remarks to supporters, Biden kept his focus on Trump.

“America can overcome four years of Donald Trump’s chaos and corruption, but if elected, re-elected, [it will] forever fundamentally change the character of who we are as a nation,” Biden said.

“We can’t let this happen. This election is about the soul of our nation, and Donald Trump has poisoned our soul.”

But eventually, someone in the crowd contested Biden’s comments about Trump and brought up another topic.

“And it was your son in the Ukraine,” the man called out before being escorted from the venue.

The crowd bought Biden time by booing the protester, who appeared to be a reporter for InfoWars, and chanting in support of Biden.

Biden then responded by talking again about Trump.

“This man represents Donald Trump very well. He’s just like Donald Trump,” Biden said.

“A great American,” Biden said. “Let him go. … Don’t hurt … just let him go. … This is not a Trump rally. This is a real rally.”

The rollicking Biden took another moment from his campaign speech to add, “As my mother would say, God bless me. Bless me, Father, for I have sinned.”

He then crossed himself before going back to attacking Trump.

Biden went on to lay the blame for the August shooting in El Paso that killed 22 people at Trump’s door.

“Remember in ’18, he claimed, to try to save the skin of the party, he claimed there was an invasion, an invasion of Latinos coming across the border? ‘They’re going to invade and pollute America,'” Biden said. “Well guess what? Guess what? The words presidents say matter.”

Biden then telescoped the chain of events.

“It wasn’t too long after that, a guy down in El Paso walks into a parking lot and guns down a lot of innocent people and he says, ‘I’m doing it to prevent the invasion of Texas by Hispanics,'” he said.

In his campaign stop, Biden omitted the fact that Trump had condemned the shooting.

On Friday, Biden also criticized fellow Democratic candidates.

He said said “a couple candidates out there are attacking me and the very idea … we can unite the country,” according to The Texas Tribune.

“Last time I checked, this was called the United States of America,” Biden said. “Anyone who starts off saying we can’t bring America together — you’re just throwing in the towel. You’re saying everything Donald Trump has been saying — the divider-in-chief.”

The comment appeared to be in reply to one from Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who on Thursday also rebuked rivals without naming names, according to The New York Times.

“Unlike some candidates for the Democratic nomination,” she said, “I’m not betting my agenda on the naïve hope that if Democrats adopt Republican critiques of progressive policies or make vague calls for unity that somehow the wealthy and well-connected will stand down.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
