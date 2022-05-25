Share
Commentary

'It Doesn't Exist' - Candace Owens Takes AOC Apart Over Outright Lie About School Shootings

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  May 25, 2022 at 10:04am
It took about a nanosecond for liberals to take aim at the gun lobby after news of the tragedy at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, broke on Tuesday.

The gunman ended the lives of at least 19 children and two teachers before being gunned down himself by a Border Patrol agent.

Few reactions, however, reached quite the level of vacuity as that from New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The ditsy, empty-headed Democratic socialist took to Twitter to attack conservatives for “supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place.”

Video: Horrific Bow-and-Arrow, Knife Attack Leaves 5 Dead, Proves Dem Schemes for Gun Control Don't Work

The statement is ridiculous on its face. There is no law that “let children be shot” any more than there are laws that “allow” pedestrians to be run over by drunk drivers.

The right of the people to keep and bear arms is guaranteed by the Consitution. That is not license for any individual to use a gun to take innocent lives, just like a driver’s license isn’t permission to use a vehicle to mow down children being dismissed from school.

Do you think liberals exploit gun tragedies for political gain?

Conservative commentator Candace Owens responded to the congresswoman in signature style challenging her to “name the law” she was referring to.

“You won’t name it because it doesn’t exist,” Owens wrote.

“You are [a] shameless, bought-and-paid for politician, standing on the bodies of dead children to score political points.”

And bringing abortion into the mix only added to the insanity of her argument, considering that more than 60 million abortions have been performed in the United States since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized the procedure nationwide.

Dems Call for Abolishing Filibuster, Packing Court After Report Roe v. Wade Will Be Overturned

As National Review’s Dan McLaughlin responded, “Mouth-Breather AOC whatabouting herself into saying the intentional death of 63 million children is just a statistic.”

Other commentators agreed:

The Ocasio-Cortez tweet, like many of AOC’s posts on social media, shows she is far more impulsive than she is intelligent.

She would do well to pause and reflect before hitting the send button in the future.

Submit a Correction →



Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
